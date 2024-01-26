TV tonight: Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan settle down to talk about Maestro

Photograph: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The Graham Norton Show

10.50pm, BBC One

Taking a break from awards season, Hollywood hotshots Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan lead the sofa this week to talk about Oscar-tipped biopic Maestro, while Bryan Cranston and Bryce Dallas Howard are on the promo tour for spy film Argyll. And the lineup, somehow, gets even better – Daniel Kaluuya and Kevin Bridges are also on. Hollie Richardson

Celebrity Mastermind

7.30pm, BBC One

Reckon you know a thing or two about cakes, Disney’s bizarre Descendants franchise, the battle of Thermopylae and The Fast Show? So do celebrities Jonathan Agnew, YolanDa Brown, Davood Ghadami and Jessica Knappett, who take to the black chair. HR

Would I Lie to You?

8pm, BBC One

Is Lee Mack studying watchmaking? Did Bono fix the flush on Kimberley Walsh’s toilet? Does David Mitchell clutch a tambourine while watching telly in case he falls asleep? Was standup Sam Campbell a body-double for a head lice advert? And did Will Mellor have a job dancing in a clothes shop window? Ali Caterall

Gardeners’ World

8pm, BBC Two

The hardy perennial returns for 2024, but given that it is a pretty quiet time in the gardening calendar, this is the first of four compilation episodes revisiting previous seasonal highlights. That means spring blossom in Wales, unfettered growth in Shropshire and some notably hardy gardens on the north Kent coast. Graeme Virtue

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown

9pm, Channel 4

It’s two top comedy teams this week, as Rob Brydon and Katherine Parkinson take on Jon Richardson and Babatunde Aléshé, while Adam Buxton is on Dictionary Corner duty with Susie, and Joe Wilkinson is back “helping” Rachel with the numbers. HR

QI XL

9pm, BBC Two

Panel regulars Alan Davies and David Mitchell bring their A-game to represent the UK in this transatlantic, “Uncle Sam”-themed episode. The two US comedians they’re up against are no joke: Broadway standup star Alex Edelman and Texan tornado Kemah Bob. Ellen E Jones

Film choice

The Underdoggs (Charles Stone III, 2024), Prime Video

There is a Snoop Dogg cookbook. There are Snoop Dogg NFTs. You can go to a supermarket and buy a bottle of wine that has Snoop Dogg’s face on it. So it stands to reason that there is now a Snoop Dogg inspirational children’s sports comedy movie. In The Underdoggs, Dogg plays a former NFL player who, after a car crash, is forced to coach a youth football team as part of his community service. It’s The Longest Yard, but with children instead of prisoners and the man from the Just Eat adverts instead of Burt Reynolds. What could possibly go wrong? Stuart Heritage