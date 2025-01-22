TV tonight: cancel all plans – it’s the final week of The Traitors

The Traitors

9pm, Wednesday, BBC One

There was no need to doubt the success of series three of The Traitors – this has been a nail-biting belter. From juicier challenges that have really messed with the contestants’ heads to just enough twists to keep things fresh, Claudia Winkleman and co really pulled it out of the bag. Linda was either the worst or best Traitor ever. Kas compared himself to Harold Shipman. We were robbed of a great time with Jack. And Lisa proved that, yes, priests can lie (just little white ones, of course). This game truly is in a league of its own. The final week is ahead, with episodes on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Prepare to root for the baddies to win and scream at the screen. Hollie Richardson

Simon Schama’s Story of Us

9pm, BBC Two

Is there any more fitting way to tackle a cultural history of Britain than to talk to Bono? Yes, probably. Still, that’s what Schama does in the finale of this three-part series, which now focuses on writers who’ve changed our view of landscape: Seamus Heaney, Philip Larkin and Derek Jarman. Hopefully it’s less of a strange confection than it sounds. Alexi Duggins

Grantchester

9pm, ITV1

“There’s a swarthy gentleman breaking into the vicarage!” The panicked words of Sylvia Chapman – who’s mistaken the young, trendy new vicar Alphy Kottaram (Rishi Nair) for a burglar; just a taste of the barely disguised racism he’ll soon face. Until Geordie asks for his help in a suspected murder case. Ali Catterall

Patience

9pm, Channel 4

Now that the interesting premise – neurotypical cop solves crimes with autistic criminal evidence cataloguer – has become familiar, some of the weekly cases are letting this York-set crime drama down. This time, a confused story about a corpse apparently walking out of a morgue is solved in unlikely fashion. Jack Seale

Surgeons: A Matter of Life Or Death

9pm, Channel 5

More surgeries that are too tense to watch for some, starting with 33-year-old Syed whose testicular cancer has moved to his heart. Doctors Hosam Serag and Rupesh Bhatt team up to remove the tumours. Then, 77-year-old David needs another operation: cancer has returned after being removed from his rib. HR

The Real Manhunter

9pm, Sky Crime

In this true-crime series, former detective Colin Sutton revisits high-profile crimes he led to retell how the cases unravelled. This week he focuses on the five members of Hounslow’s Chohan family who were brutally murdered in 2003. HR

Film choice

The Innocents (Eskil Vogt, 2021), 1.50am, Channel 4

Eskil Vogt’s 2021 Norwegian chiller takes young children’s capacity for unthinking cruelty and amplifies it to a nerve-racking degree. Rakel Lenora Fløttum’s Ida moves to a new estate. Alongside Anna (Alva Brynsmo Ramstad), her non-verbal autistic sister, she meets neighbouring kids with supernatural abilities: Ben (Sam Ashraf) moves objects with his mind; while Aisha (Mina Yasmin Bremseth Asheim) can hear Anna’s thoughts. Under the adults’ noses, an increasingly dark drama develops. Simon Wardell