TV tonight: catch all the live action from this year’s Oscars

Oscars Live on ITV1 Photograph: LanKS/Shutterstock

Oscars Live

10.15pm, ITV1

Will there be any shock wins against super-nominated Oppenheimer? Will Emma Stone walk away with her second Oscar? Will there be any justice for Barbie? Make your predictions and watch Hollywood’s biggest awards night as it happens, with Jonathan Ross speaking to celebrity friends and sharing reactions. Hollie Richardson

Secret World of Sound With David Attenborough

8pm, Sky Nature

There’s a real-life Finding Nemo story in the last episode of Attenborough’s surround-sound nature tour – a teeny-tiny clown fish needs to find his way home by listening out for the bustle of its reef. Elsewhere, baby crocodiles “squeak” to each other to make sure they hatch at the same time. HR

Death in Paradise

9pm, BBC One

A satisfying episode, with a strong guest cast – Ronni Ancona, John Gordon Sinclair, Gabrielle Glaister – and a nice variation on the locked-room conundrum: the victim has been stabbed to death while alone in a lift that has only travelled one floor down. Neville (Ralf Little) has to unravel family secrets to explain the impossible. Jack Seale

Celebrity Big Brother

9pm, ITV1

That’s the first week of this revived reality classic over with, and depending on who got the boot over the weekend, the likes of Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh and the Princess of Wales’s uncle (what’s his name again?) will be taking on more humiliating tasks this week. Still, hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best are a class act. HR

The Great Pottery Throw Down: The Final

9pm, Channel 4

Now that the infamous toilet challenge is over, it’s time for the end of our battle of the clay, and we’re just not ready. Still, with so many talented home potters in the mix, it’s impossible to guess who will be crowned champion – until that all-important final throwdown, of course. Kaleigh Dray

The Smile, Young Fathers and Gossip Live at 6 Music Festival

11.15pm, BBC Four

Beth Ditto, with that belting voice, is back on top form with Gossip after an 11-year hiatus – so of course they’re the toast of this year’s radio festival, playing music from their new album, Real Power. Catch them along with other headliners from the Greater Manchester weekend: Young Fathers and the Smile. Lauren Laverne presents. HR

Film choice

The Souvenir: Part II, 10pm, BBC Two

The death of her manipulative boyfriend in Part I weighs heavily on upper-class student Julie (Honor Swinton Byrne) in the 2019 conclusion of Joanna Hogg’s two-part drama. She’s ostensibly getting on with her film school graduation piece but her grief at Anthony’s unexpected demise – and the gaps in her knowledge of his life and personality – lead her down a different path creatively and personally. With more intensity than the first film, this develops into an absorbing story of emotional survival. Simon Wardell