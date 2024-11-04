TV tonight: will the Chris Kaba shooting change the Metropolitan police?
Panorama: The Chris Kaba Shooting
8pm, BBC One
When the Metropolitan police officer Sgt Martyn Blake fatally shot Chris Kaba in 2022, it led to public outcry and a murder investigation. Earlier this month, Blake was acquitted, but it has created much essential discussion and left many questions. In this Panorama investigation, the reporter Greg McKenzie speaks to Kaba’s parents and Met insiders to hear their reaction to the verdict and learn what is next for the Kaba family and the Met. Hollie Richardson
Mr Loverman
9pm, BBC One
This engrossing tale of Windrush lives in crisis reaches its conclusion with revelation and healing. As the Booker prize winner Bernardine Evaristo wrote the source novel, much of the series’ excellence was to be expected, but the subtle performances have been a bonus, particularly from Lennie James as the titular wayward soul. Ellen E Jones
Solar System
9pm, BBC Two
For the final leg of his voyage around the solar system, Prof Brian Cox explores its weirdest parts. These include the ocean moon Europa, which orbits Jupiter, a dwarf planet that is the shape of an egg, a “patchwork moon” and a tiny moon that gets mistaken for a UFO. HR
The Penguin
9pm, Sky Atlantic
As far back as he can remember, Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) always wanted to be a gangster. As the satisfying TV sequel to The Batman reaches its penultimate episode, the action flashes back to some formative events in Oswald’s childhood. Then, in the present, he finds himself in the crosshairs of the furious crime boss Sal Maroni (Clancy Brown). Graeme Virtue
Gunpowder Siege
9pm, Sky History
This blockbuster-style retelling of the gunpowder plot offers a new perspective. In the first of three episodes, Guy Fawkes is strung up while his co-conspirators plan their next move. Game of Thrones’s Chuku Modu steals the show as the charismatic Robert Catesby, masterminding the plan by candlelight. Hannah Verdier
Alma’s Not Normal
10pm, BBC Two
Tissues at the ready: Sophie Willan was never going to let us laugh this much without giving us a weep-a-thon, too. Grandma Joan’s cancer is back (“I feel like I’m being kicked out of the pub before closing”) and one of her final wishes is to see Alma perform on stage. Emotions are high – but there is also time for a fart gag for the ages. HR