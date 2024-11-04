TV tonight: will the Chris Kaba shooting change the Metropolitan police?

Panorama: The Chris Kaba Shooting

8pm, BBC One

When the Metropolitan police officer Sgt Martyn Blake fatally shot Chris Kaba in 2022, it led to public outcry and a murder investigation. Earlier this month, Blake was acquitted, but it has created much essential discussion and left many questions. In this Panorama investigation, the reporter Greg McKenzie speaks to Kaba’s parents and Met insiders to hear their reaction to the verdict and learn what is next for the Kaba family and the Met. Hollie Richardson

Mr Loverman

9pm, BBC One

This engrossing tale of Windrush lives in crisis reaches its conclusion with revelation and healing. As the Booker prize winner Bernardine Evaristo wrote the source novel, much of the series’ excellence was to be expected, but the subtle performances have been a bonus, particularly from Lennie James as the titular wayward soul. Ellen E Jones

Solar System

9pm, BBC Two

For the final leg of his voyage around the solar system, Prof Brian Cox explores its weirdest parts. These include the ocean moon Europa, which orbits Jupiter, a dwarf planet that is the shape of an egg, a “patchwork moon” and a tiny moon that gets mistaken for a UFO. HR

The Penguin

9pm, Sky Atlantic

As far back as he can remember, Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) always wanted to be a gangster. As the satisfying TV sequel to The Batman reaches its penultimate episode, the action flashes back to some formative events in Oswald’s childhood. Then, in the present, he finds himself in the crosshairs of the furious crime boss Sal Maroni (Clancy Brown). Graeme Virtue

Gunpowder Siege

9pm, Sky History

This blockbuster-style retelling of the gunpowder plot offers a new perspective. In the first of three episodes, Guy Fawkes is strung up while his co-conspirators plan their next move. Game of Thrones’s Chuku Modu steals the show as the charismatic Robert Catesby, masterminding the plan by candlelight. Hannah Verdier

Alma’s Not Normal

10pm, BBC Two

Tissues at the ready: Sophie Willan was never going to let us laugh this much without giving us a weep-a-thon, too. Grandma Joan’s cancer is back (“I feel like I’m being kicked out of the pub before closing”) and one of her final wishes is to see Alma perform on stage. Emotions are high – but there is also time for a fart gag for the ages. HR