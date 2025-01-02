TV tonight: Colin Firth’s powerful drama about the Lockerbie bombing

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth

9pm, Sky Atlantic

Colin Firth stars in this drama about the Pan Am Flight 103 bomb that exploded over Lockerbie in 1988 and killed 270 people. Firth plays GP Jim Swire whose daughter was on the plane and who leads the search for justice – dedicating his life to finding out what happened. It’s gripping, well crafted and sensitively told, but there’s no escaping the palpable dread in this opening episode, which starts with the night of the bombing. Hollie Richardson

Only Connect Champion of Champions Special

8pm, BBC Two

The monumentally successful Only Connect is surely pulling in even more viewers these days, thanks to the popularity of the New York Times’ Connections puzzle – the ideal way to procrastinate. In this champion v champion round, Victoria Coren Mitchell asks for the links between lutrinae skin, diluted birds, adipose strigiformes, and flatulent drying cloths. Ali Catterall

Inside the Ambulance

8pm, U&W

More high-pressure action with the West Midlands ambulance crews in this long-running documentary series. This week, paramedics find themselves dealing with a head injury, a possible ruptured appendix and a vulnerable nonagenarian struggling with Covid. HR

Witness to a Massacre: Nanjing 1937

8.50pm, PBS America

The familiar PBS blend of basic presentation and fascinating subject matter takes on the infamous 1937 atrocity perpetrated by the Japanese army in China. A handful of outsiders remained, to observe and help – this two-parter starts with nice potted biographies of them. Jack Seale

Big Fat Quiz of Everything

9pm, Channel 4

How’s this for a council of wisdom: Harry Hill, David Mitchell, Roisin Conaty, Sophie Willan, Josh Pugh and Fatiha El-Ghorri. They battle it out against question master Jimmy Carr, with the help of Mitchell Brook primary school (adorable) and Charles Dance (austere). Carr will be posing brainteasers on Henry VIII’s court and meme culture. Ellen E Jones

The Sweets & Treats We Loved & Lost

9pm, Channel 5

It sounds like a pub conversation that someone has turned into a TV documentary. But this two-part nostalgia trip also functions as a lighthearted history of British confectionary as contributors including John Sergeant, Janet Ellis and Christopher Biggins recall the Toffos, pear drops and Spangles of their lost youth. PH