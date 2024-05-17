TV tonight: Cork-set comedy The Young Offenders continues to be cracking

The Young Offenders

9.30pm, BBC One

Peter Foott’s offbeat coming-of-age, Cork-set comedy continues its fourth series, with Conor (Alex Murphy) back at school to try to pass his leaving exams – all in a bid to impress ex Linda. Cue a very funny (and often touching) run of tutoring with traumatised former teacher Barry. Hollie Richardson

Granite Harbour

8pm, BBC One

The three-car pile-up that closed last week’s episode temporarily staved off criticisms that the Aberdeen-based crime series is rather pedestrian. As various characters limp through woodland and struggle to get a phone signal in this finale, however, the chase and showdown are not scenes that will stay in the memory for too long. Jack Seale

Gardeners’ World

8pm, BBC Two

After last week’s sojourn to the RHS Malvern spring festival, the green-fingered perennial is back to hoeing its regular row. Monty Don has some new flowerbeds that need planting but is also pondering how best to raise Himalayan poppies; there’s also a look at some Scottish dahlias heading to Chelsea. Graeme Virtue

Double the Money

8pm, Channel 4

The entrepreneurial contest hosted by Sue Perkins continues, with the contestants this week trying to turn a grand into two in seven days. A touchingly optimistic father and son in Bournemouth run a hook-a-duck game while two friends host that traditional money-spinner: an erotic art workshop on an industrial estate. Phil Harrison

Hidden Treasures of the National Trust

9pm, BBC Two

More cheery tours around National Trust properties: this time, two mansions just out of London. First up, it’s Cliveden House, gifted by William Waldorf Astor to his son and his new wife, Nancy Astor, on their wedding day. Then, it’s a visit to Polesden Lacey in Surrey. HR

Sue Perkins: Lost in Thailand

9pm, Channel 5

Perkins makes her diving debut in the second part of her Thai adventure, plunging into the waters of the Andaman Sea. There, she gets involved with what must be the world’s most scenic litter-picking scene – on a coral reef. HR

Film choice

Mean Girls (Mark Waters, 2004), 12.05am, Channel 4

With the musical remake definitely not making “fetch” happen, here’s the 2004 original to show how teen (film) royalty do it. Alongside its wealth of comic zingers, Tina Fey’s script has an acute sense of how ridiculous – but life-alteringly important – high-school status can be. Lindsay Lohan plays Cady, a newbie who is a maths nerd but also a “regulation hottie” – so gains entry into the top-level “Plastics” clique ruled by Rachel McAdams’s Regina George. Cady’s plans to bring them down a peg hit a roadblock when she is seduced by the respect and fear her new position affords her. Simon Wardell