TV tonight: Crufts 2024 promises four days of pawfection

Sophie Morgan, Clare Balding and Radzi Chinyanganya present this years coverage of Crufts. Photograph: Channel 4/Nick Eagle

Crufts 2024

7.30pm, Channel 4

There are four days of doggie styling ahead as the animal enthusiast Clare Balding lovingly presents coverage of this year’s festival from the NEC in Birmingham. We begin with the agility finals and the heats of the flyball category. But, really, we are just building up to the sheer pawfection of best in show on Sunday evening. Expect breathless reporting from the co-presenters Sophie Morgan and Radzi Chinyanganya, who will venture into the heart of the action. May the best pooches win! Phil Harrison

Dragons’ Den

8pm, BBC One

Will the Dragons be persuaded to spend any of their freshly printed money? There is plenty to tempt them, be it the oh-so-organic skincare range made from goat’s milk or the out-of-this-world business pitch that could send them into space. Kayleigh Dray

Tonight: Online Britain – Who’s Getting Left Behind?

8.30pm, ITV1

With so much of life now conducted online, digital exclusion is an increasingly serious social issue that can leave people isolated and deprived of the ability to access benefits and apply for jobs. This investigation looks at the estimated 10 million adults in the UK who lack either connectivity or the tech skills to access the internet. PH

Darren McGarvey: The State We’re In

9pm, BBC Two

The second episode of McGarvey’s curious, constructive and wise exploration of class and inequality in Britain sees him visit Gordonstoun school in Elgin, Moray, to get a sense of how the other half live. He is open to the educational excellence he finds there – he just can’t see why 94% of kids are denied it. PH

Things You Should Have Done

9pm, BBC Three

Lucia Keskin’s intriguingly offbeat sitcom about a bereaved teenager (jokes!) is sometimes deadpan to a fault, but it certainly establishes a unique tone. This week, it’s pancake day, which Chi (Keskin) is determined to celebrate. Sadly, not everyone shares her enthusiasm. It’s soon very easy to see why. PH

Spotlight: Our Dirty War – The British State and the IRA

11.15pm, BBC Two

Peter Taylor revisits the chilling IRA interrogation tapes that he uncovered to mark the closing of Operation Kenova, the long‑running investigation into Stakeknife (the army’s top double agent within the IRA) and the so-called dirty war. Hollie Richardson