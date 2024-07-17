TV tonight: Danny Dyer is back on top geezer form in a new comedy
Mr Bigstuff
9pm, Sky Max
Danny Dyer is back on lovably daft geezer form as Lee in this six-part comedy-drama about two dysfunctional siblings. It’s written by Ryan Sampson (Plebs, Brassic) who also stars as Glen, a carpet salesman who lives a very normal life and is getting ready to marry his beloved fiancee, Kirsty, (Big Boys’ breakout star Harriet Webb) – until big, bad brother Lee crashes back into his life on his “trotters” causing trouble. Enjoy a top British comedy trio. Hollie Richardson
The Great British Sewing Bee
9pm, BBC One
Someone is about to have possibly the worst experience a reality contestant can endure: missing out on the final by one week. The semi-final requires the four remaining eager sewers to conjure a Balenciaga-ish dress, a Gaultier-esque garment made of ties, and a showstopper outfit that channels Chanel. Jack Seale
Suspect
9pm, Channel 4
Anne-Marie Duff takes the lead in an impressive cast (Dominic Cooper, Tamsin Greig, Vinette Robinson, Eddie Marsan) for the second season of this thriller. She is hypnotist Dr Susannah Newman, whose new client (Cooper) wants to quit smoking, but, who, while under treatment,rather clumsily lets slip a shocking secret. HR
A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder
9pm, BBC Three
This modern-day Nancy Drew, in which Pip (Emma Myers) attempts to get to the bottom of a murder-suicide, continues with a double bill. After getting new leads, Pip needs to enter the world of sex, drugs and rock’n’roll for further answers. Then, it’s time to find out more about Andie’s secret life. HR
Battle of the Bagpipes
9pm, Sky Arts
Skirls out for summer: the stirring series shadowing hopefuls as they prepare for the World Pipe Band Championships reaches its climax. But before that grand spectacle there is the military-style Pipe Idol, as four soldiers audition to be the lone player who gets a dramatic but vertiginous spotlight at the Edinburgh tattoo. Graeme Virtue
Alaska Daily
9pm, Alibi
The drama continues for Hilary Swank’s hot-headed and disgraced reporter, who reluctantly swapped a high-profile career in New York for a small-town newspaper job. But a lot can happen in Anchorage, Alaska. This week, Eileen is held at gunpoint and taken hostage in the newsroom, and it’s up to her team to race against the clock to save her. HR
Live sport
Women’s T20 Cricket: England v New Zealand, Wed, 5.45pm, BBC Two
The fifth and final match in the series at Lord’s in London.