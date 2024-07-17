TV tonight: Danny Dyer is back on top geezer form in a new comedy

Mr Bigstuff

9pm, Sky Max

Danny Dyer is back on lovably daft geezer form as Lee in this six-part comedy-drama about two dysfunctional siblings. It’s written by Ryan Sampson (Plebs, Brassic) who also stars as Glen, a carpet salesman who lives a very normal life and is getting ready to marry his beloved fiancee, Kirsty, (Big Boys’ breakout star Harriet Webb) – until big, bad brother Lee crashes back into his life on his “trotters” causing trouble. Enjoy a top British comedy trio. Hollie Richardson

The Great British Sewing Bee

9pm, BBC One

Someone is about to have possibly the worst experience a reality contestant can endure: missing out on the final by one week. The semi-final requires the four remaining eager sewers to conjure a Balenciaga-ish dress, a Gaultier-esque garment made of ties, and a showstopper outfit that channels Chanel. Jack Seale

Suspect

9pm, Channel 4

Anne-Marie Duff takes the lead in an impressive cast (Dominic Cooper, Tamsin Greig, Vinette Robinson, Eddie Marsan) for the second season of this thriller. She is hypnotist Dr Susannah Newman, whose new client (Cooper) wants to quit smoking, but, who, while under treatment,rather clumsily lets slip a shocking secret. HR

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder

9pm, BBC Three

This modern-day Nancy Drew, in which Pip (Emma Myers) attempts to get to the bottom of a murder-suicide, continues with a double bill. After getting new leads, Pip needs to enter the world of sex, drugs and rock’n’roll for further answers. Then, it’s time to find out more about Andie’s secret life. HR

Battle of the Bagpipes

9pm, Sky Arts

Skirls out for summer: the stirring series shadowing hopefuls as they prepare for the World Pipe Band Championships reaches its climax. But before that grand spectacle there is the military-style Pipe Idol, as four soldiers audition to be the lone player who gets a dramatic but vertiginous spotlight at the Edinburgh tattoo. Graeme Virtue

Alaska Daily

9pm, Alibi

The drama continues for Hilary Swank’s hot-headed and disgraced reporter, who reluctantly swapped a high-profile career in New York for a small-town newspaper job. But a lot can happen in Anchorage, Alaska. This week, Eileen is held at gunpoint and taken hostage in the newsroom, and it’s up to her team to race against the clock to save her. HR

Live sport

Women’s T20 Cricket: England v New Zealand, Wed, 5.45pm, BBC Two

The fifth and final match in the series at Lord’s in London.