TV tonight: David Baddiel’s outrageous and deeply personal standup

Nothing is off limits in David Baddiel’s My Family: Not the Sitcom. Photograph: Ellis OBrien/Avalon Televison Ltd/Sky UK

David Baddiel: The Not the Trilogy - My Family: Not the Sitcom

10pm, Sky Arts

From boasting about affairs to writing erotic poetry, nothing is off limits in David Baddiel’s standup about his mother and father, who both died over the last decade. It makes for a raucously hilarious yet deeply touching and personal hour, as he recounts outrageous anecdotes about their lives. This revival of his 2016 show was recorded earlier this year at London’s Royal Court theatre. Hollie Richardson

Strictly Come Dancing

6.35pm, BBC One

Strictly reached its halfway point last week with the first ever icons week. Back to normal this time as the nine remaining couples try to wow the judges before Blackpool next Saturday, with Pete Wicks and Jamie Borthwick arguably lucky to still be in the contest. Phil Harrison

Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance 2024

9pm, BBC One

Adrian Lester hosts the annual event at the Royal Albert Hall this year. Artists including Tom Jones, Jack Savoretti, Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha and Alexandra Burke perform live, while military music comes from the Central Band of the Royal Air Force and the Bands of HM Royal Marines. HR

Ottoman Empire By Train With Alice Roberts

9pm, Channel 4

Prof Alice Roberts reaches the place where east meets west – Istanbul – on her rail adventure. She takes a boat ride to see how the Ottomans battled the Byzantine empire and ultimately conquered the city, before haggling with a rug seller in one of the world’s largest bazaars. HR

Justice: Those Who Kill

9pm, BBC Four

Another double helping of the fraught Copenhagen cop drama. As work (and life) partners Louise and Frederick dig deeper into their multiple murder case, the historic beef between Legion-5 and rival crime gang the BGFs – a not-so-friendly mob who prefer grenade launchers to snozzcumbers – threatens to ignite. Graeme Virtue

Later … With Jools Holland

10.05pm, BBC Two

A heady brew in Jools’s studio this week as veteran (but still sprightly) US indie legends Pixies play a couple of tracks from their new album, The Night the Zombies Came, Max Richter drops some radiant modern classical sounds and rapper Pozer debuts. PH

Live sport

International Rugby Union: England v Australia, 2pm, TNT Sports 1 From Twickenham. Italy v Argentina and France v Japan follow at 5.15pm on TNT Sports 2.

Premier League Football: Brighton v Man City, 5pm, Sky Sports Main Event Followed by Liverpool v Aston Villa at 7pm on TNT Sports 1.

T20 International Cricket: West Indies v England, 7pm, TNT Sports 3 The series continues on Sunday and Thursday at 7.30pm on TNT Sports 1.