TV tonight: a new detective duo investigate a string of suicides

Patience

9pm, Channel 4

Patience (Ella Maisy Purvis) is an autistic woman who works in the criminal records department of Yorkshire police, but whose true talent is in criminology (self-taught since she was a child). When a series of apparent suicides are thought to be linked, detective Bea Metcalf (Laura Fraser) realises Patience is an asset to the case and asks for her help. But by the end of this slow-burn opener, we learn that one of the victims is familiar to Patience, and the story gets going. Hollie Richardson

The Repair Shop

8pm, BBC One

The feelgood crafts showcase returns, with a task to make the others seem almost trivial: a rocking horse requires restoration, having survived the Syrian civil war. A damaged book means just as much to its owner, as does a vintage ice-cream cart. Plus, there’s a town crier with a bell that wants polishing. Jack Seale

Kirstie and Phil’s Love It or List It

8pm, Channel 4

Kirstie and Phil are in Chester to open this new series, where Carl and Katy are in two minds about the future of their Victorian three-bed. Can Kirstie’s clever, energy-efficient renovation plan persuade them to stay put? Or will Phil find the perfect period-yet-modern home to lure them another rung up the property ladder? Ellen E Jones

The Traitors

9pm, BBC One

Fights of the round table: time for another highly stressful breakfast as season three of the backstabbing parlour game resumes. Are the remaining Faithful so focused on the prize pot that they have missed the hoodwinking of the Traitors? And what other surprises does Claudia Winkleman have up her (knitted) sleeve? Continues Thursday and Friday. Graeme Virtue

Simon Schama’s Story of Us

9pm, BBC Two

In 1951, a six-year-old Simon Schama was one of the wide-eyed postwar optimists at the Festival of Britain in London, which showcased the country’s “joy, creativity, brightness and experimental bravery”. It’s the starting point of this fantastic three-parter about the role arts play in bringing us together amid ever-widening social divisions. HR

Grantchester

9pm, ITV1

A ninth series for Will (Tom Brittney) and Geordie (Robson Green) and their cosy crime drama – and the circus has come to town. A performer is shot dead by a crossbow in a magic trick gone wrong, but the detective duo discover that it was no accident. Only one problem, though: everyone has an alibi. HR