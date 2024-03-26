TV tonight: a devastating final chapter in Derek Draper’s Covid story

Intimate access … Kate Garraway and Derek Draper in Derek’s Story. Photograph: ITV

Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story

9pm, ITV1

An unavoidably sad concluding part to a trio of films. This documentary follows the final year in the life of the former political campaigner and psychotherapist Derek Draper, who struggled with long Covid for several years and died from complications in January. By allowing intimate access, Draper and his wife, the journalist and Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway, pointedly highlight the difficulties of people living with serious long-term illnesses. Phil Harrison

Mary & George

9pm, Sky Atlantic

The fun, raunchy period drama continues with King James (the excellent Tony Curran) becoming increasingly erratic, driving George (Nicholas Galitzine) towards Robert Carr (Laurie Davidson). Elsewhere, Julianne Moore’s Mary gets what she enjoys most: a head‑to-head battle, this time with Lady Hatton (Nicola Walker), who is attempting to curb her machinations. PH

FBI: Most Wanted

9pm, Sky Witness

Dylan McDermott is glum Fugitive Task Force leader Remy Scott in the fifth season of this slick but soulless procedural spin-off. A murky murder involving a missing Nasa brainbox gets Scott out of a therapy session, while the aptly named Nina Chase (Shantel VanSanten) joins from the original series. Graeme Virtue

Night Coppers

10pm, Channel 4

Brighton’s after-dark rozzers get a second series. Tasked to police the city’s stag dos, football rucks and revellers are Annie and Jack, seen here chasing a man accused of assault, and Dakota and Dan, who look after an unconscious football fan. PH

Wreck

10pm, BBC Three

The enjoyably peculiar slasher comedy returns. The shocks still hit surprisingly hard, as an unpleasant happening at a misleadingly described “wellness festival” shows. Jamie (Oscar Kennedy) is still trying to expose the evil Velorum organisation. But appearances on conspiracy podcasts aren’t doing the trick – so more extreme measures are called for. PH

The Dropout

10.40pm, BBC One

The fact-based miniseries steps up a gear as we see Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) assume a soon-to-be infamous persona, crossing the line between freewheeling entrepreneur and outright scammer. The nuanced storytelling, however, includes an acknowledgment of the trials of being a woman in the bro-infested world of Silicon Valley. Jack Seale

Live sport

International football: Scotland v Northern Ireland 7.30pm, BBC Three. A friendly at Hampden Park.