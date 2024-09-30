TV tonight: dictator obsessive Munya Chawawa takes aim at North Korea

How to Survive a Dictator: North Korea

10pm, Channel 4

Is Kim Jong-un about to start a third world war? The comedian Munya Chawawa may not seem to be the most obvious candidate for this investigation, but he has been fascinated by dictators ever since his family fled Robert Mugabe’s Zimbabwe. Having made a documentary about the country where he grew up, he has now turned his attention to the notorious hermit kingdom. It is fascinating and funny, mixing on-brand sketches and rare interviews with people who were imprisoned in North Korea. Hollie Richardson

Mozart: Rise of a Genius

9pm, BBC Two

It’s no match for the 1984 Oscar-winner Amadeus, but this documentary drama cleaves hard to the biographical facts, which is valuable during the action-packed final third of the composer’s life. There is debt, depression, a strained marriage and a sudden illness, but more compelling are the insights into the composition of his most famous operas. Ellen E Jones

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

9pm, Channel 4

Back to New Zealand, where the latest bunch of preening but increasingly dishevelled celebrities are being pushed to the limit by Billy, Rudy and the gang. This week, the remaining recruits are tasked with escaping from a simulated helicopter crash in water that is close to freezing. Will any of them keep their heads under extreme duress? Phil Harrison

Cast Away

9pm, Channel 5

In this three-part series, the TV presenter Phillip Schofield is marooned on an uninhabited island off the coast of Madagascar for 10 days, with only a handheld camera and a lot of spare time for “reflection”. Of course, most of this reflecting will surely be about the scandal that forced him to leave This Morning last year. HR

The Penguin

9pm, Sky Atlantic

The gritty Batman spin-off starring Colin Farrell in heavy prosthetics continues. His sweaty wiseguy, Oz, has pitted two Gotham crime clans against each other with a mix of ruthlessness and opportunism. All that scheming comes to a head at the funeral for the Falcone family heir he bumped off last time. Graeme Virtue

In My Own Words: Jilly Cooper

10.40pm, BBC One

Before the release of the starry adaptation of her racy novel Rivals, Jilly Cooper invites us into her home as she reflects on her equally spicy life – from being a Sunday Times sex and society columnist to her first “wonderful” lover. She is also unflinchingly open about an attempted rape by a fellow author. HR