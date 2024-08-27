TV tonight: how does the shape of a chocolate change its flavour?

Food Unwrapped’s Party Platter

8pm, Channel 4

Why is there so much air in a bag of crisps? What distinguishes cordial from squash? How does the shape of a chocolate change its flavour? These are the big foodie questions answered by Jimmy Doherty, Kate Quilton and their team of experts in this special Unwrapped episode about the best party food and drink. Samosas, martinis and sugarwork are also on the menu, as well as the essential ice bag. Hollie Richardson

Celebrity MasterChef

8pm, BBC One

Another five famous faces don their MasterChef aprons, hoping to survive the week and make it to the semi-finals. The intake for heat three includes the marchioness of Bath Emma Thynn and blind comic Jamie MacDonald. But it is another contender who gets their plums and peaches mixed up. Graeme Virtue

Freddie Flintoff: Field of Dreams on Tour

9pm, BBC One

A moving series, partly because of the vulnerability now evident in its central character. After his accident, Flintoff seems to need his young cricket squad almost as much as they need him, and it is lovely to see them respond accordingly. This week, Flintoff tries to smarten his lads up for a prestigious event. Phil Harrison

Saving Lives in Cardiff

9pm, BBC Two

Malcolm, a 65-year-old retiree, is among the patients seeking treatment in this insightful medical series. After a heart attack, the grandfather of four is relying on cardio surgeon Dheeraj Mehta to perform a 10-hour quintuple bypass. But with only a 40% chance of survival, and near-certain death without it, emotions are high. Nicole Vassell

First Dates

10pm, Channel 4

A hopeful story of love in later life this week as 63-year-old teacher Jean is matched with 65-year-old writer Andy. Both have overcome major obstacles in life – can their shared love of literature offer them a happy ending? PH

Corridors of Power: Should America Police the World?

10pm, BBC Four

The chequered history of US military intervention is often bewildering: on a case-by-case basis, this well-sourced series explores this troubled narrative. This episode looks at President Clinton’s response to the Kosovo crisis in the 90s and how it led indirectly to the rise of Vladimir Putin. PH