TV tonight: Elizabeth Olsen and Jessie Plemons’s outstanding murder drama

Love & Death

10pm, ITV1

Elizabeth Olsen is outstanding as real-life suburban housewife turned murderer Candy Montgomery – who killed her friend and neighbour Betty Gore with 41 blows from an axe – in this seven-part drama (first streamed on ITVX last year). Set in 80s Texas, the slow-burn story begins with Candy starting an affair with Betty’s husband Allan (Jesse Plemons) to escape the mundanities of her small-town Methodist life. Hollie Richardson

Path to Paris: The Hunt for Gold

4.55pm, Channel 4

The Euros and Wimbledon may be over, but they warmed us up for the summer’s main event. Team GB’s 800m runner Keely Hodgkinson, 1,500m runners Josh Kerr and Jake Wightman and high jumper Morgan Lake are shadowed for this series in the run-up to the Olympic and Paralympic games. HR

End of Summer

9pm, BBC Four

During a visit to the childhood home of grief therapist Vera, Isak recovers a crucial memory, which seems to partially resolve the mystery of what happened to Vera’s missing brother. Meanwhile, Mattias is also doing some digging into the family’s past – and it’s leading him in a very different direction. Ellen E Jones

Kings from Queens: The Run DMC Story

9pm, Sky Documentaries

Given the span of their influence, the story of rap pioneers Run DMC is somewhat undertold. This documentary series is putting that right, and this week looks at how they took hip-hop to the higher reaches of the charts via Walk This Way, their collaboration with Aerosmith. Phil Harrison

High Country

9.15pm, BBC One

The rugged Aussie drama about a city cop relocating to the Victoria wilderness continues with a double bill. Despite putting the hours in, new sheriff Andie is struggling to make much headway with her murder and missing persons cases. A prickly hermit might have some insights, if she can hunt him down. Graeme Virtue

Piglets

9.30pm, ITV1

This quirky, gag-a-minute comedy follows six very different trainee police officers. Leading an impressive comic cast are the seniors training them – Sarah Parish is unrecognisable as no-nonsense Supt Julie Spry, while Green Wing’s Mark Heap plays Supt Bob Weekes. On day one, they want to know why the new recruits really signed up. Hollie Richardson

Film choice

Young Woman and the Sea, out now, Disney+

It may not have a central character as fascinatingly flawed as Annette Bening’s Diana in last year’s Nyad, but this period drama is another welcome cinematic monument to female swimming talent. Daisy Ridley stars as Trudy Ederle, the daughter of a New York butcher who became the first woman to swim the Channel in 1926 – and only the sixth person ever. Joachim Rønning’s film is an inspirational tale of pluck and resolve, with neither sexism nor jellyfish able to stand in Trudy’s way, and Ridley is well cast: smiling but steely in not taking no for an answer. Simon Wardell

The Adventures of Baron Munchausen, 11.05am, Sky Cinema Greats

In her 2022 memoir, Sarah Polley revealed the trauma she experienced as a nine-year-old while acting in Terry Gilliam’s 1988 fantasy. So it’s worth a watch just to see if what seems like an intentionally ramshackle yarn was the result of a dangerously ramshackle production. But it’s also a brilliantly imagined parade of surreal events, as Polley’s Sally is carried off into worlds of wonder by the Baron (John Neville) – from a moon ruled by a headless Robin Williams to a volcanic encounter with Uma Thurman’s Venus. SW

The World’s End, 10.45pm, ITV4



The last of the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy (Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz preceded it) provides a suitably apocalyptic finish to Edgar Wright’s genre-spoofing comedies with Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. This time we’re in sci-fi mode, as a group of former schoolfriends meet up in their home town to attempt an epic 12-stage pub crawl they failed decades earlier. Alongside the Body Snatchers-style goings-on, there’s a dash of pathos as Pegg’s irritating pack leader Gary, eternally immature, is forced to confront his failures as an adult. SW

Live sport

Test Cricket: England v West Indies, 10.15am, Sky Sports Cricket Day three of the second Test at Trent Bridge. The third Test starts at 10am on Friday.

Cycling: Tour de France, noon, Eurosport 1/ITV4 The penultimate stage, from Nice to Col de la Couillole.

Golf: The Open, 11am, Sky Sports Golf The third day from Royal Troon.