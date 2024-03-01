TV tonight: it’s Eurovision party time with Graham Norton and Olly Alexander

Dizzy … Olly Alexander unveils his video in Eurovision 2024: Graham Meets Olly (BBC One). Photograph: Matt Healy/BBC/Universal Music

Eurovision 2024: Graham Meets Olly

10.40pm, BBC One

Only two months until the Eurovision final at Malmö Arena in Sweden? Then it’s time to get geared up. Graham Norton takes a break from his chatshow host duties this week to speak to the UK’s promising entrant, Olly Alexander, who will reveal the first full play of his Dizzy music video. Afterwards, it’s over to Rylan Clark in Amsterdam, where he’s taking us to The Big Eurovision Party. Hollie Richardson

Here We Go

8.30pm, BBC One

The brilliant Dolly Wells and Simon Farnaby guest star as Rachel’s insufferable sister and her husband this week – and the Jessops are on their best behaviour to prove how well they’re doing. Meanwhile, Sue (Alison Steadman) has some exciting news. HR

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World

9pm, BBC Three

Any Drag Race stan worth their salt knows the Snatch Game is always primo TV, and this week sees our seasoned contestants let the blankety blanks flow – and then some. With Tom Daley on duty as guest judge, we’re about to get one (high-heeled) step closer to crowning the Queen of the Mothertucking World. Kayleigh Dray

Ted

9pm, Sky Max

The foul-mouthed furry continues to rely on F-bombs for comedy as Halloween hits. Blaire persuades Ted to be her designated driver when he’d rather have a quiet night at home with his “thunder buddy”. One drink-driving crash, some porn sketches and an unnerving professor in a teddy bear suit later and he’s even more sure of that. Hannah Verdier

Fantasy Football League

9.45pm, Sky Max

Matt Lucas, Elis James and Andrew Mensah continue this revived 90s staple. It’s a thankfully less laddish brew in this iteration but still an irreverent look at the week in football. Expect reflections on the Carabao Cup final and a famous football moment recreated in Phoenix from the Flames. Phil Harrison

Martin Compston’s Norwegian Fling

10pm, BBC Two

It’s Norway’s National Day and Compston and his friend Phil MacHugh meet up with fellow Scots who have relocated to Bergen to celebrate. They also become fishers for the day and try their hand at being lumberjacks in Vestland county. HR

Film choice

Ferrari (Michael Mann, 2023), 6.45am, 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere

Michael Mann lets loose his inner petrolhead in this operatic drama about the car manufacturer Enzo Ferrari. We meet Enzo – an opaque, silver-haired Adam Driver – in 1957 in Modena, Italy. His firm is facing stiff competition from Maserati, while he’s struggling to divide his time between his wife, Laura, (a firecracker turn from Penélope Cruz) and his secret mistress, Lina (Shailene Woodley), with whom he has a son. The upcoming Mille Miglia – a ridiculously dangerous endurance race held on open roads – may be his last chance to turn his company round. The driving scenes are exhilaratingly hectic, pell-mell affairs but Mann is more interested in Enzo’s fraught domestic life. Simon Wardell

Spaceman (Johan Renck, 2024), Netflix

A sci-fi film from the director of Chernobyl that stars Adam Sandler and a giant talking spider? If you’re still not intrigued, Johan Renck’s odd future drama also features Carey Mulligan and has echoes of Solaris and 2001. An introverted Sandler plays the Czech astronaut Jakub, who is on a solo mission to investigate a mysterious gas cloud near Jupiter. But then an alien (or is it a hallucination?) appears in the form of an arachnid – voiced by Paul Dano – who acts as therapist to nudge Jakub into reassessing his failing marriage to Lenka, played with real feeling by Mulligan. SW

Live sport

Athletics: World Indoor Championship, Fri, 9.30am, BBC Two Day one from the Commonwealth Arena in Glasgow.