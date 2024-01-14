TV tonight: the fabulous return of Channel 4’s hit comedy Big Boys

Photograph: Channel 4

Big Boys

10pm, Channel 4

Hurrah for the return of Jack Rooke’s hoot-worthy and heartwarming coming-of-age comedy. Jack (Dylan Llewellyn) and Danny (Jon Pointing) are about to start their second year of uni – but they should have spent the summer finding somewhere to live, rather than smoking weed with Jack’s fabulous mum Peggy (Camille Coduri) and reading gay self-help books. Is it back to a sexless life in the big blue shed for the lads? Hollie Richardson

Dancing on Ice

6.30pm, ITV1

Boxer Ricky Hatton, S Clubber Hannah Spearitt and former Brookie star Claire Sweeney are some of the celebrities in the rink this year. But all eyes will be on Holly Willoughby as she returns to the screen for the first time since leaving This Morning, to resume hosting duties with Phillip Schofield’s replacement Stephen Mulhern. HR

Call the Midwife

8pm, BBC One

The need is great in Poplar, where heavily pregnant Edna has been abandoned by her husband, and recently immigrated Sylheti woman Sahira struggles with unexplained symptoms. Happily, the well of compassion is greater still. Nurse Highland offers Edna comfort during a difficult labour, while Nancy and Dr Turner collaborate to find Sahira some answers. Ellen E Jones

Vera

8pm, ITV1

A very obvious culprit, plus some scenes where characters slowly repeat info we can well understand already, slightly undermine an otherwise involving story for Brenda Blethyn’s detective. A troubled young woman has been killed – and before they can know why, the cops need to find out who the victim really was. Jack Seale

The Tourist

9pm, BBC One

Deadly superfreak Ruairi might have let Helen go, but we’ve not seen the last of him – and Helen’s sort-of-reformed controlling ex Ethan is the last person he should meet. But there’s more danger elsewhere, as Elliot – who now knows about his son – gets caught in more family gang drama. HR

Taskmaster: Champion of Champions 2024

9pm, Channel 4

The time has come to pit the best against the best, plus Kiell Smith-Bynoe, in this one-off episode. Former series champions Dara Ó Briain, Morgana Robinson, Sarah Kendall, Sophie Duker and Smith-Bynoe – subbing for Mae Martin – compete to win a trophy modelled after the buff body of the Taskmaster himself, Greg Davies. EEJ

Live sport

Premier League Football: Everton v Aston Villa, 2pm, Sky Sports Main Event Followed by Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur at 4pm.