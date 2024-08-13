TV tonight: Freddie Flintoff is back on screen after his horrific car crash

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams on Tour

9pm, BBC One

“I wanted the boys to learn to be outside their comfort zone.” Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff was planning this follow-up to his 2022 show about a cricket club for teenage boys in Preston when the unthinkable happened and he was dragged outside his own comfort zone. This series was shot before and after Flintoff was involved in a car accident on the set of Top Gear, which left him with serious injuries. In this first episode, his team are off to India. It will be an intense and life-changing experience for everyone involved, Flintoff included. Phil Harrison

Celebrity MasterChef

8pm, BBC One

The celebrity iteration of the BBC’s biggest cook‑off is always good fun and usually produces the odd surprising burst of competence. The first five celebrities to brave the MasterChef kitchen are Craig Doyle, Charlotte Crosby, Edith Bowman, Ian “H” Watkins and Snoochie Shy. But who will be the first sacrificial lamb when the eliminations begin? PH

Cooking With the Stars

8pm, ITV1

It’s a date-night challenge: contestants must whip up a romantic meal for their partners. Katherine “I’m too famous to peel potatoes!” Ryan attempts a bearnaise sauce, Abbey Clancy tackles southern-fried chicken and Strictly’s Pasha Kovalev rustles up a wild mushroom risotto. Ali Catterall

Warship: Life in the Royal Navy

9pm, Channel 5

Julia Bradbury and the former Royal Marine JJ Chalmers get access to the heart of the Royal Navy. Bradbury explores the fleet’s biggest and most powerful ship, HMS Prince of Wales, while Chalmers heads back to the marine commando centre in Devon to remember, none too fondly, the agonies of basic training. PH

Elsbeth

9pm, Sky Witness

More from the New-York-set Good Wife spin-off, which has a whiff of Columbo. A stressed high-society matchmaker (guest star Retta, best known for Parks and Recreation) bumps off a hunk in the first five minutes. It’s up to sunny sleuth Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) to work out what really went down. Graeme Virtue

Untold: The Rise and Rise of Taylor Swift

11.05pm, Channel 4

What happens when you put a Swiftie in an MRI scanner? Is the world’s biggest star a relatable everywoman or a calculating moneymaker? This documentary asks those questions and more, speaking to Swift’s most fervent UK fans, as well as those who have dared to criticise her. Hannah Verdier

Live sport

Carabao Cup football: Sheffield United v Wrexham 8pm, Sky Sports Football. First round of the tournament.