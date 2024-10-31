TV tonight: Ginger Johnson welcomes you to her glorious abode

Ginger’s House

10.15pm, BBC Three

“Condragulations” to Ginger Johnson, who needs no introduction to Drag Race fans: the self-styled “helium balloon in the shape of a woman” won series five of the UK version. Now she has her own spin-off, inviting visitors to her “camp as Christmas” house to celebrate all things drag and get some “domestic chores” done. Her visitor tonight is fellow Drag Race winner Danny Beard. Hollie Richardson

The Martin Lewis Money Show: Budget Special

8pm, ITV1

The “worst set of circumstances since the second world war” and a £22bn “black hole”. That’s what Rachel Reeves said Labour is dealing with before revealing this week’s budget. Finance wizard and all-round good egg Martin Lewis is on hand to explain all. HR

Taskmaster

9pm, Channel 4

Desperation for points runs wild as the series nears its end, finding Andy Zaltzman playing dirty tricks on Alex Horne’s crisp trousers and Babatande Aléshé phoning for help. While Jack Dee turns to air cycling, Rosie Jones makes her feelings known and Emma Sidi reveals her sock truth. Hannah Verdier

Sweetpea

9pm, Sky Atlantic



It’s amazing what becoming a killer will do for your sex life – just ask Sweetpea, whose newfound confidence also helps her secure a promotion. Her first job as a junior reporter is to investigate the disappearance of her old bully Julia, who is currently tied up in her garage. HR

Everyone Else Burns

10pm, Channel 4

The Order needs a new leader, so the candidates are busy flyering and campaigning. Meanwhile, the lure of Maude (Sian Clifford) and her bonnet is strong when she turns up on David’s doorstep to persuade him to fix her VCR. Can he resist her puritanical charms or will they finally lock fingers? HV

Brassic

10pm, Sky Max

As the reckless comedy barrels towards its season six climax, another familiar face returns. Erin (Michelle Keegan) is back from the bright lights of Blackpool with the inside scoop on a tantalising heist. Elsewhere, lovable lunkhead Ash (Aaron Heffernan) gets entangled in the shady world of underground fight clubs. Graeme Virtue

Film choice

Enys Men (Mark Jenkin, 2022), 11.15pm, Film4

Following his inventive no-budget feature debut Bait, Mark Jenkin has stayed in his native Cornwall for an evocative ghost story. Mary Woodvine plays a lone researcher on a small island in 1973, there to monitor a clump of nondescript flowers. But visions of the place’s past – tin miners, fishing folk, a priest – and her own memories start to intrude on her routine. With the grainy look of a recently unearthed old film and a soundtrack in which every noise seems weighted with meaning, it’s a beautiful, haunting drama. Simon Wardell