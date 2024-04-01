TV tonight: Gregg and John celebrate 20 years of MasterChef

John Torode, left, and Gregg Wallace dish up a new series of Masterchef. Photograph: Screen Grab/BBC/Shine TV

MasterChef

6.30pm, BBC One

Can you smell something delicious cooking in the big BBC kitchen? That would be a brand new series of MasterChef starting this week and marking 20 years of the competition. In the first of five heats, the six chefs must impress Gregg Wallace and John Torode with a new twist on gnocchi, then make a two-course menu for invited guests, including last year’s champ, Chariya Khattiyot. Ellen E Jones

Mastermind

7pm, BBC Two

For the grand final the six finalists are grilled on Wimbledon singles championships since 2000, Francis Bacon, Sappho, the Mercury prize, the Marquis de Lafayette and Clara Schumann. Quizmaster Clive Myrie promises that your heart will beat as fast as those of the contestants. Hollie Richardson

Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain

8pm, BBC One

The Strictly stars meet Anton Du Beke’s family in the Basque region. Before an emotional reunion, there’s time for delicious cheesecake that he enjoyed as a child in San Sebastián, and meeting up with a familiar face for a bar crawl – Gorka Márquez. HR

University Challenge

8.30pm, BBC Two

Fingers on buzzers, everyone. University College London and Manchester go head to head in the last of this year’s semi-finals, but who will fare best against Amol Rajan’s fiendish questions? Join in and rack your brains for trivia on mathematicians, ancient deities and dog breeds. Kayleigh Dray

24 Hours in A&E

9pm, Channel 4

After a 22ft wall collapses on worker Steven, he is brought to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham with life-threatening head, eye and chest injuries. Elsewhere, a seven-year-old girl has fallen off her bike and smashed her front teeth. Just another regular day for the heroic staff on the A&E ward. HR

Curb Your Enthusiasm

9pm, Sky Comedy

In which there is a terrible misunderstanding with Cheryl’s masseuse; Larry meets a former lover, now called Ken … and inadvertently gives a rock god Covid. This is the penultimate Curb episode ever. Still, Susie should be happy: “You’re a walking virus, Larry. Your entire aura is viral overload.” Ali Catterall

Film choice

Tish (Paul Sng, 2023) 9pm, BBC Four

It is a sad fact that some artists are only recognised after death. Such is the case with Tish Murtha, an exceptional photographer who documented her working-class Newcastle world for years, but died unheralded in 2013 aged 56. Paul Sng, who made Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliché, uses a similar setup to that film by getting Tish’s daughter, Ella, to tell the artist’s story. This ensures an access and intimacy that brings to life an uncompromising and often unsuccessful woman. But out of her hand-to-mouth struggle came images that ooze empathy and social awareness. Simon Wardell

Being John Malkovich (Spike Jonze, 1999) 10.10pm, Sky Cinema Greats

The first, near-perfect union of writer Charlie Kaufman and director Spike Jonze is a surreal satire on showbusiness, an exploration of gender identity and a cautionary tale about ambition. John Cusack is the puppeteer who discovers a portal into the head of John Malkovich – giving him the chance to experience the actor’s lofty life – with his office colleague (Catherine Keener) and wife (Cameron Diaz) helping and/or hindering the exploitation of his find. SW