TV tonight: what happened when a Black broadcaster visited a ‘whites-only’ town in South Africa?

The hostility becomes palpable … Ade Adepitan in Whites Only: Ade’s Extremist Adventure. Photograph: Channel 4

Whites Only: Ade’s Extremist Adventure

10pm, Channel 4

The Nigerian British journalist Ade Adepitan is impressively open-minded and curious when he becomes the first Black person to spend a week in Orania, a “whites-only” town in South Africa. Orania occupies a strange position in the country – despite regularly being viewed as an attempt to revive or preserve the poisonous ideas underpinning apartheid, it is largely ignored by the South African authorities. As Adepitan speaks to local people, visits a school (where he watches an excruciating play) and gets kicked out of the community’s largest Afrikaner Protestant church, he asks the necessary but uncomfortable questions – and the hostility becomes increasingly palpable. Hollie Richardson

Coma

9pm, Channel 5

Jason Watkins gives great ordinary-bloke-accidentally-turned-criminal in this drama, which is on throughout the week. He plays Simon, a family man who snaps and punches the teenager who has been taunting him. As the teen lies in hospital, Simon – who says he found him lying in the street – becomes a local hero. But then the boy’s “gangster” father takes him for a thank-you pint … Outnumbered’s Claire Skinner co-stars. HR

University Challenge

8.30pm, BBC Two

Will it be Birkbeck London or Trinity College Cambridge that goes through to the semi-final? And which team has the quirkiest mascots? All is revealed here, as Amol Rajan asks questions on subjects including Jason and the Argonauts, Shakespeare plays and geographical terms of Spanish origin. Ali Catterall

Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain

9pm, BBC One

Twinkle-toed twosome Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice are back on their travels – this time waltzing around Spain, where Du Beke’s mother is from (she will be making a special appearance in her home town). They set off in a hot-air balloon, touching down just outside Seville, where they get involved in a gondola race. HR

24 Hours in A&E

9pm, Channel 4

Another hectic day at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham as staff assess the victim of a riding accident and comfort a girl who is stressed out by the clinical setting. Elsewhere, an affable hospital security guard reflects on how his job has changed, while a patient who is inseparable from his parrot sets tongues wagging. Graeme Virtue

Curb Your Enthusiasm

9pm, Sky Comedy

Two of Curb’s most rewarding tropes combine this week, as the final season continues. If there is one thing more likely to lead to strife than a passing acquaintance making what Larry deems to be an unreasonable demand, it’s other people trying to adopt Larry’s tricks for evading similar obligations. Nevertheless, Jeff and Freddy think they have a chance. Jack Seale

Film choice

The Long Good Friday (John Mackenzie, 1980), 11.10pm, Film4

Mackenzie’s crime drama offers a fascinating snapshot of London circa 1980 – a city shifting painfully from postwar backwater to shiny international hub – but it’s a terrifically edgy underworld mystery, too. The regeneration of the Docklands is the spur for the old-school gangster Harold (Bob Hoskins), who is hoping to go legit via a massive land deal with the US mob. That is, until someone starts bombing his properties. Hoskins is bullish and belligerent as the king of all he surveys – until he isn’t. Simon Wardell

Live sport

Snooker: World Open, 6.30am, Eurosport 1. The first day from Yushan, China.

Women’s international T20 cricket: New Zealand v England, 11.30pm, TNT Sports 1. Heather Knight captains the visitors in the first game of the series in Dunedin.