TV tonight: a Holocaust survivor’s remarkable story

Storyville, Revenge: Our Dad the Nazi Killer

10pm, BBC Four

The BBC’s brilliant documentary strand returns with another remarkable story beautifully told: three Australian brothers investigate whether their uncle and beloved late father, who were both Holocaust survivors, killed former Nazis who fled to Australia after the war. It includes interviews with their father, Boris Green – “A partisan is a partisan,” is his reply when asked if he shot Nazis – and a wider examination of the “war going on after the war”. Hollie Richardson

Food Unwrapped’s Nordic Adventure

8pm, Channel 4

It’s not all pickled herring and meatballs. Well, OK, meatballs do pop up in this episode, as Jimmy Doherty and Briony May Williams decode the secrets of the Swedish variety – what makes them taste so yummy? Elsewhere: the future of cod farming, and the food that purportedly makes the Finns the happiest people in the world. Ali Catterall

Inside the Factory

9pm, BBC Two

It’s all about stout this week, which can only mean one destination for Gregg Wallace and Cherry Healey: Dublin’s Guinness brewery, where they make 3m pints of the velvety stuff every day. Historian Ruth Goodman is also on hand to explore Irish pubs and their role in the second world war. HR

Around the World in 80 Weighs

9pm, Channel 4

The “plus-size pilgrims” arrive in Tonga this week, where it’s impossible not to spend your days smiling – but where more than 90% of adults are clinically overweight and life expectancy has reduced. Imported processed foods are largely to blame, so will the island’s more traditional diet – mostly raw fish – help them to lose weight? HR

What We Do in the Shadows

10pm, BBC Two

Business is booming at the nightclub despite a few casualties and disgruntled staff, so the gang go to the secret night market. It’s a world of vampires bartering, familiars fighting and sirens with zero banter. While Nadja finds a shop that sells both furniture and meatballs, there’s danger for the boys. Hannah Verdier

Tell Me Lies

10.40pm, BBC One

Family tensions arise after these college kids go home for holidays. While “I blame the parents” doesn’t adequately explain everything that’s annoying about Lucy (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen (Jackson White), their tepid entanglement does heat up a little in the second episode, when caddish Stephen is confronted about his stale seduction technique. Ellen E Jones

Train to Busan (Yeon Sang-ho, 2016), Netflix

Netflix’s recent data dump revealed the immense global popularity of South Korean output, so it makes sense that the streaming service would bring us the country’s all-time greatest horror film. Train to Busan is a zombie movie set on a high-speed train heading from Seoul to the titular seaside city. The beauty of this film is how compact it is. There is a train. The train is full of zombies. What do you do? A hurtling, propulsive, action-packed and genuinely terrifying film, Train to Busan is an absolute classic of the genre. Stuart Heritage