TV tonight: inside a knotty criminal trial with Louis Theroux’s team

Tell Them You Love Me on Sky Documentaries. Photograph: SKY/© Sky UK Limited.

Tell Them You Love Me

9pm, Sky Documentaries

This fascinating, nuanced film – made by Louis Theroux’s production company – is simultaneously personal and universal. Ostensibly, it tells the story of disabled man Derrick Johnson and his relationship with academic Anna Stubblefield. But it also touches on wider issues surrounding race, emotional manipulation and consent. When the previously non-verbal Johnson was able to speak via a keyboard and a method known as facilitated communication, his family were thrilled. But soon, the pair’s bond entered murkier realms amid accusations of exploitation and sexual abuse – and a deeply complex criminal trial followed. Phil Harrison

Señorita 89

9pm, BBC Four

A wedding where another man is smudging the bride’s lipstick in the reception toilets is just one of the emotionally charged events in another rollicking double bill of the Mexican beauty-queen drama. Even when Isobel (Natasha Dupeyrón) has got through her miserable big day, the consequences of a marriage of convenience are soon reverberating. Jack Seale

The Masked Singer

6.25pm, ITV1

After Owl was revealed to be Lorraine Kelly in the last round of the gloriously ridiculous singing contest, this week seven become five in a double elimination. Lenny Henry joins the panel as a guest judge, but will he have better ideas of who’s behind the masks than the often clueless regulars? Hannah Verdier

Gladiators

7.10pm, BBC One

Four more inspiring contestants take on the new muscle-bound Gladiators – this week including Comet and Diamond – in Sheffield’s neon-lit arena that we know and love so well. Who will come out on top? It will take a few classic challenges (The Wall! Hang Tough!) to find out which contenders will bite the dust. Kayleigh Dray

Big Zuu’s 12 Dishes in 12 Hours

10pm, ITV1

The superb food travelogue moves on to Marseille, where Zuu and his guest Oti Mabuse discover a city in culinary flux. Middle Eastern and African cuisines are at the fore as the French port confirms its reputation as a lively, cosmopolitan city, with fresh flavours from street vendors and fine dining restaurants alike. JS

Hits That Missed at the BBC

10.10pm , BBC Two

Johnny Cash’s Ring of Fire didn’t make the UK charts on first release. Likewise, Dolly Parton’s anthem to office toil, 9-5, didn’t even scrape the Top 40. As the lady says, it’s enough to drive you crazy if you let it. More massive misjudgments are rounded up. Ali Catterall

Live sport

Premier League Football: Everton v Tottenham, 11am, TNT Sports 1 From Goodison Park. Followed by Sheffield Utd v Aston Villa at 5pm on Sky Sports Main Event.

Six Nations Rugby Union: Italy v England, 1.30pm, ITV1 At Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Followed by Wales v Scotland at 4pm on BBC One.

International Football: Africa Cup of Nations, 7.50pm, BBC Three The fourth quarter-final.

Test Cricket: India v England, 3.30am, TNT Sports 1 Ben Stokes leads the visitors on the third day of the second Test from Andhra Pradesh.