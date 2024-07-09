TV tonight: inside the nine tense months leading up to Royal Ascot

Horsepower

10pm, BBC Four

Here is one for serious racing fans: a behind-the-scenes, all-access documentary series filmed at the Park House Stables – one of the top-performing in the UK – in the nine tense months leading up to Royal Ascot. Episode one starts as the 2020 season ends, with Irish jockey Oisin Murphy defending his title, and trainer Andrew Balding prepping horses for the US while also recruiting new talent. Hollie Richardson

Tour de France Highlights

7pm, ITV4

The annual cycling grand tour is in full swing and Gary Imlach has all the action from stage 10 of the race, which features a 187.3km route from Orléans to Saint-Amand-Montrond. Ned Boulting and David Millar are your commentators for the evening. HR

The Yorkshire Vet: Wedding Bells & Cow Bells

8pm, Channel 5 You will need a strong stomach for this week’s visit to North Yorkshire – there is a cow caesarean. There is also a poor sheepdog with a broken leg. But once Shona Searson, Peter Wright and all the vets are done, it’s time to get suited and booted for a wedding in France’s Dordogne valley. HR

Devon and Cornwall: In Summer

8pm, Channel 4

This seasonal special of the cheerful documentary series narrated by John Nettles might have made more sense in the depths of winter: it’s a celebration of summer fun in Britain’s most temperate region. Among other local characters, expect to meet a 73-year-old surfer and the owners of a family ice-cream business that is almost 100 years old. Phil Harrison

Secrets of the London Underground

8pm, Yesterday

Tim Dunn and Siddy Holloway front a joyous dig into the history of the tube, with finds at Paddington including a photograph of a 1950s West Bromwich Albion squad, some glorious Edwardian tiling and a Heathrow Express luggage conveyor belt, long since disused, that was installed in 1999. Jack Seale

Super Surgeons: A Chance at Life

9pm, Channel 4

The last of the current batch of visits to the Royal Marsden hospital. A 48-year-old man with a tumour near his heart could, his surgeon thinks, be helped by a pioneering robotic procedure. Meanwhile, a 66-year-old with a tumour wrapped around a kidney prompts the scenario that is this series at its most gripping: surgeons with different specialisations working together. JS

Film choice

Gravity (Alfonso Cuarón, 2013) 10.50pm, Tuesday, BBC One

Eleven years ago, Gravity was an absolute sensation – a commercial juggernaut that netted itself a whopping seven Oscars – but it has probably been years since the last time you heard anyone talk about it. This may be because it was a theatrical spectacle, using cutting-edge technology to produce an immersive experience that made you feel as if you were trapped in the vacuum of space with Sandra Bullock, that loses some of its impact on a small screen. But if ever a film were worth rediscovering, it’s this. Beautifully realised and legitimately scary, this is a film worth dragging back into the conversation. Stuart Heritage

Live sport

Euro 2024 football: Spain v France 7pm, BBC One (kick-off 8pm). Two former champions face off in Munich in the first semi-final.