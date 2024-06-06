TV tonight: inside the wrongful conviction that led to 17 years’ imprisonment

The Wrong Man: 17 Years Behind Bars

9pm, BBC Two

The nightmare that engulfed Andrew Malkinson in 2003 is difficult to process. He was falsely convicted of rape and attempted murder, spending 17 years in prison before his conviction was overturned in 2022. In this devastating documentary, he lays bare the multiple failings of the British legal system. Understandably, Malkinson remains gripped by a mixture of trauma and cold fury. Phil Harrison

D-Day: 100 Days to Beat the Third Reich

7pm, Sky History

The channel offers a double bill of D-day documentaries. First up, tracing the 100 days it took for the allies to break through German lines and achieve a secure foothold in occupied Europe. That is followed by Apocalypse D-Day, a two-part special, with witnesses recounting how the operation marked a turning point in the second world war. Ali Catterall

Double the Money

8pm, Channel 4

The fast-hustling business competition reaches its climax, with the groups of contestants attempting to double £10k in four weeks. Many of the entrepreneurial ideas are amusingly speculative: one team tries to invent and market an entirely new coffee brand. At the very least, you can’t fault their optimism. PH

The Leader Interviews - Tonight

8.30pm, ITV1

Following Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer’s frustrating tête-à-tête on Tuesday, it’s time for the first of Tonight’s conversations with the other major party leaders. Ed Davey – who has pulled some, erm, “innovative” campaign stunts so far – sets out the Liberal Democrats’ manifesto to Rachel Younger. Holllie Richardson

The Outlaws

9pm, BBC One

This comedy-drama continues, and while never quite establishing a consistent tone, it remains intriguing. The police investigation into Rani’s involvement in the murder kicks into gear and the gang become increasingly paranoid. Look out for a guest appearance from the always welcome Richard E Grant. PH

The Tattooist of Auschwitz

9pm, Sky Atlantic

A series that has once again illustrated the difficulties of making drama out of the horrors of the Holocaust concludes. Lali and Gita are struggling with the aftermath of their wartime trauma, which having a malign effect on their marriage. But in old age, can Lali find closure at last? PH