TV tonight: James Buckley and Neil Morrissey’s metal detectorist drama

Finders Keepers

9pm, Channel 5

A promising cast – James Buckley, Fay Ripley and Neil Morrissey – lead this metal detectorist drama. When Martin (Morrissey) and his soon-to-be son-in-law Ashley (Buckley) find some Saxon treasure, they finally begin to bond ahead of the wedding – but then one of them wants to legally declare it, while the other makes a case for keeping the spoils for themselves. Hollie Richardson

Landscape Artist of the Year 2024

8pm, Sky Arts

Lord have Mersey on the artists challenged with painting a Liverpool landscape, from the bustling docks to the city’s historic “three graces” – the Royal Liver, Cunard and Port of Liverpool buildings. It’s an almost mesmerising watch – until the guy whose original submission took 10 hours feels the pressure of the ticking clock. HR

The Traitors

9pm, BBC One

We’re nearing the end of the wickedly fun reality show (it concludes next week) and it’s impossible to say who is still in the game at the time of writing, given the shock departures we have already witnessed. Can any further revelations outdo mother-and-son Diane and Ross? Brace yourselves. HR

Truelove

9pm, Channel 4

Relatable characters and so much more than the assisted suicide plot have made this drama very watchable, with Phil (Lindsay Duncan) delivering a mesmerising performance. Now, determined police officer Ayesha (Kiran Sonia Sawar) won’t give up on her hunch, so is it time for the friends to admit what they have done? The story concludes on Thursday. Hannah Verdier

After the Flood

9pm, ITV1

With a supporting cast crackling with oddball energy, this twisty thriller – set in a northern town devastated by flooding – is more Brassic than Broadchurch. But there is still a murder to be solved and, after secretly going rogue with DNA testing in the opener, pregnant PC Jo Marshall (Sophie Rundle) is striving to set things right. Graeme Virtue

Liar: The Fake Grooming Scandal

9pm, BBC Three

In May 2020, Cumbrian teenager Eleanor Williams posted pictures of herself online with appalling injuries, claiming to be the victim of a local Asian grooming gang. The resulting social media storm stoked real-world violence in her home town of Barrow-in-Furness and beyond. But as this documentary explores, it was all complete fiction. GV

Film choice

The Creator (Gareth Edwards, 2023), Disney+

For a while it looked as if we had lost Gareth Edwards to the franchises. But after a decade making films about Star Wars and Godzilla, the director returned to his original interest last year with this ambitious AI sci-fi thriller. Set during a war between humanity and artificial intelligence that has resulted in Los Angeles being nuked, it stars John David Washington as an ex-special forces operative who must track down a mysterious figure and restore peace. Hobbled slightly on release by last year’s strikes, you suspect that streaming is where a film as boldly ambitious as The Creator will find its most rabid audience. Stuart Heritage