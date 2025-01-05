TV tonight: James Norton’s psychological thriller about a baby mix-up

Playing Nice

Sunday, 9pm, ITV1

What would you do if you were told your baby – who is now a toddler – was mixed up with another one at the hospital? That’s the question that triggers this layered four-part adaptation of JP Delaney’s psychological thriller. When struggling couple Pete (James Norton, who also executive produces) and Maddie (Niamh Algar) are given this dilemma, they agree to meet the other, affluent parents Miles (James McArdle) and Lucy (Jessica Brown Findlay). It seems as if everybody can deal with this – a little too well – by bringing both families together. But that, of course, is too good to be true. An absorbing watch, with twists that keep you gripped and asking: “What if?” Hollie Richardson

7/7: The London Bombings

9pm, BBC Two

On 7 July 2005, London commuters were excited to read the news about the Olympics win. At 8.49am, the first of four bombs on public transport exploded; and collectively they killed 52 people and injured more than 700. The testimonies of survivors are used alongside forensic footage and evidence in this four-part series to tell the terrifying story of what happened that day (“The huge white light was in front of my eyes”), and the repercussions that are still felt today. HR

The Great Pottery Throw Down

7.45pm, Channel 4

The return of the series in which Siobhán McSweeney and judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller put 12 more home-potters (including a punk turned birder) through their paces. First: a salad set challenge (“I don’t like salad – can I fill it with popcorn instead?”). Ali Catterall

Call the Midwife

8pm, BBC One

It’s 1970 in Poplar, and while social attitudes are progressing, the reaction to a young teen pregnancy and the board of health’s “declared” war on Nonnatus House prove there’s still far to go. There are reasons to celebrate, though: Trixie (Helen George) is back from New York, the nurses’ campaign for fairer pay works and romance blossoms. HR

SAS Rogue Heroes

9pm, BBC One

Steven Knight’s rollicking SAS origin story continues. It’s September 1943 and the hard-charging commandos led by prickly poetry fan Paddy Mayne (Jack O’Connell) are carving their way up through occupied Italy. Meanwhile, prisoner of war David Stirling (Connor Swindells) plots his escape from a vertiginous fortress in the north. Graeme Virtue

Celebrity Hunted

9pm, Channel 4

Among the podcasters, influencers and daytime TV fixtures who make up the cast of this series of the surveillance challenge, there’s one notable inclusion: not even a year after his departure from Strictly, Giovanni Pernice will be back on your screens. Opinions may vary about this. Other participants include singer Duncan James and Loose Woman Denise Welch. Phil Harrison