TV tonight: Jimmy Carr’s celebrity-packed ultimate Christmas quiz

Jimmy Carr is in charge of Big Fat Quiz of the Year. Photograph: Brian J Ritchie/Channel 4

Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2024

9pm, Channel 4

Jimmy Carr will be testing memories of the election and various other pivotal 2024 events, including the Olympics and the neon green musical trend of the summer, in this special edition of the comedy quiz, which this time features guests including Richard Ayoade, Katherine Ryan, Judi Love, Maisie Adam and Chris McCausland. Phil Harrison

Top of the Pops: Review of the Year 2024

6pm, BBC Two

Think of this as Spotify Wrapped, the full audiovisual experience, and expect the usual Top 10 chart countdown hosted by Clara Amfo. There are also standouts from the summer festivals, the inside track on country music’s big comeback and significant album anniversaries for Oasis’s Definitely Maybe and Abba’s Waterloo. Ellen E Jones

Return to Paradise

8pm, BBC One

There’s exciting news for DI Clarke as this gentle fish-out-of-water cop drama concludes. She’s been cleared of misconduct and is free to return to London. But does her delight mask a certain wariness? There’s also a case to solve as an apparent suicide sets Mack’s murder antennae twitching. PH

Beyond Paradise

9pm, BBC One

Christmas in Shipton Abbott rarely involves anything too traumatic: this year, Kris Marshall’s Humphrey is investigating a series of apparent apparitions that may be connected to a house sale. On the home front, Humphrey and Martha (Sally Bretton) are welcoming a new foster teenager. PH

Have I Got 2024 News for You

10pm, BBC One

A compilation of standout moments from the past 12 months, when news highlights and lowlights were pinioned on the sword of satire. Given the sort of cardiac-inducing headlines of 2024, that should make for an embarrassment of “riches”, from Trump to the general election. Ali Catterall

Tsunami: The Wave That Shook the World

10pm, ITV1

Described at the time as “the death that came from the sea”, the Boxing Day tsunami of 2004 was one of the largest natural disasters humanity has ever seen. Twenty years on, this moving documentary tells the stories of some of the 230,000 people who perished, and those who survived. Nicole Vassell

Live sport

Racing, 12.45pm, ITV1 Includes the Desert Orchid Steeplechase from Kempton Park and the Welsh Grand National from Chepstow.

Premiership rugby union: Bristol Bears v Sale Sharks, 7pm, TNT Sports 1 At Ashton Gate.

Premier League football: Brighton v Brentford, 7pm, Prime Video With Arsenal v Ipswich also at 7pm.