TV tonight: love, lies and a very toxic relationship in steamy new drama

Photograph: Josh Stringer/BBC/Disney/20th Television

Tell Me Lies

10.40pm, BBC One

This gloriously soapy and seriously steamy new US drama is easily addictive. Based on Carola Lovering’s juicy 2018 novel, it introduces us to twentysomething Lucy – who, at her friend’s wedding, is anticipating bumping into her ex, Stephen. Cue flashbacks to their toxic and mysterious eight-year relationship. This week’s opening double bill rewinds to them meeting at college. Hollie Richardson

Food Unwrapped’s Deep South Adventure

8pm, Channel 4

Jimmy Doherty and Matt Tebbutt take their enthusiasm for food to the southern states of the US, beginning in New Orleans, where they investigate a surprising use for discarded oyster shells. After a cup of sweet Mississippi tea, the pair learn about fried green tomatoes and grits in Alabama. Jack Seale

The Martin Lewis Money Show: Live

9pm, ITV1

He is always a reassuring presence but it’s in January, during the post-festive financial hangover, that Martin Lewis really comes into his own. He returns with the rest of the Money Show team for a new series, featuring top tips on how to save and stretch those pennies into pounds in 2024. Ellen E Jones

Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild

9pm, Channel 5

The lives of more off-gridders are explored by Fogle, who this time visits Dan and Emily – the caretakers of Great Blasket Island off the south-west coast of Ireland. The vibe is very much The Banshees of Inisherin without the pub and, by the looks of it, minus the arson and finger amputation too. Phil Harrison

SurrealEstate

9pm, Sky Sci-Fi

The offbeat Canadian drama about estate agents who evict spectral squatters returns for a second season. Founder Luke (Tim Rozon) may have lost his uncanny powers but his firm seems to be thriving thanks to go-getter Susan (Sarah Levy). Then things go sideways when a client’s kitchen refurb disturbs a vengeful spirit with the voice of an angel. Graeme Virtue

What We Do in the Shadows

10pm, BBC Two

Arguments over snagging and a few unfortunate incidents with ladders are just some of the obstacles in Nadja’s way as she pursues her ambition of opening a vampire nightclub, complete with blood sprinklers. Meanwhile, Nandor hopes rubbing a magic lamp is a better way to find love than inviting random women back to the basement. Hannah Verdier