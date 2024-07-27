TV tonight: On your marks, get set, go! The Olympics get underway

Olympics: Paris 2024

8am, BBC One

Hurrah for the first official day of the games, with Jeanette Kwakye and JJ Chalmers presenting all the action. Day one has the women’s 3m synchronised springboard final at 10am, followed by swimming finals including the men’s 100m breaststroke, then the women’s and men’s cycling time trials and the GB men’s hockey team’s match against Spain. Stay tuned to BBC channels and iPlayer (or Eurosport if you have it) all day – and for the next 18 days – for comprehensive coverage. Hollie Richardson

High Country

9pm, BBC Two

One of the pleasures of this sturdy Australian crime drama about a city cop adjusting to a rural Victoria beat is seeing Sheriff Andie (Leah Purcell) moseying around on horseback like a cowboy hero of old. In the opening of another double bill, she rides out into the dense wilderness and stumbles on a drug operation. High country, indeed. Graeme Virtue

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs the World

9pm, BBC Three

Real Housewife of Beverly Hills icon Lisa Rinna is the guest judge as the world’s finest queens continue to battle for drag supremacy with their Canadian sisters. This week, their acting and improvisation skills are put to the test as they tackle a whodunnit with absolutely no opportunity for innuendo at all: The Hole. Hannah Verdier

Kings from Queens: The Run DMC Story

9pm, Sky Documentaries

It’s the final chapter of Run DMC’s tale, which picks up in 1993 with hit album Down With the King. But their successes are met with personal tragedies – and the murder of Jay in 2002. Rev and DMC reunite to celebrate both their friend’s and their group’s legacy. HR

Changing Ends

9.30pm, ITV1

It is sex education time for young Alan Carr in the comedian’s lovely autobiographical comedy, and he is terrified (“I thought that was a pasty!” he says of a drawing of a vulva). Worse still, the school disco is just round the corner. HR

Love & Death

10.30pm, ITV1

Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons continue to be skin-crawlingly good in this true-crime drama about Candy Montgomery (Olsen), who killed her neighbour and lover’s wife with an axe. As the affair between Allan Gore (Plemons) and Candy starts to deepen, he decides to focus on his wife and they go on a Christian marriage retreat. HR

Film Choice

Wicked Little Letters, out now, Netflix

When a series of anonymous poison pen letters are sent to prim coastal town resident Edith (Olivia Colman), suspicion immediately falls on her neighbour Rose (Jessie Buckley), an Irish single mother with a boisterous, proto-feminist attitude. There is something inherently hilarious about Colman swearing, and Thea Sharrock’s fact-based 1920s comedy ladles on the creative insults as the writer’s vitriol widens to take in the whole community. Hidden behind the curtain-twitching scandal is a cautionary tale about how the victims of bullying and repression can find distorted outlets for their rage, but watching Colman and Buckley go at it is almost enough in itself. Simon Wardell

Live sport

Olympics 2024, 8am, BBC One

Day one includes finals in the cycling time trial and 400m freestyle swimming, plus diving, shooting, judo and rugby sevens.

Test Cricket: England v West Indies, 10.15am, Sky Sports Main Event

Day two of the third and final Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham.