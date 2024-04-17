TV tonight: Mike Bubbins brings some late-70s energy in Mammoth

Sian Gibson, William Thomas, Mike Bubbins, Joseph Marcell and Joel Davison in Mammoth. Photograph: Simon Ridgway/BBC/BBC Studios

Mammoth

10pm, BBC Two

Another series to add to the “make comedy silly again!” campaign (see: Mandy, Things You Should Have Done). This one follows moustachioed teacher Tony Mammoth (Mike Bubbins) who, after being buried by an avalanche on a school trip in 1979, is defrosted when discovered in 2024. There’s only one thing he wants to do: get back to teaching! He just needs to catch up with society’s progressions – including meeting gay female colleagues. Hollie Richardson

Andi Oliver’s Fabulous Feasts

8pm, BBC Two

More gorgeous foodie gatherings with affable chef Oliver, this week in sunny Stoke-on-Trent – the home of UK ceramics. She throws a lively northern soul-themed party for an arts festival organised by local artists Anna and Rebecca in a deprived neighbourhood. HR

Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star

8pm, BBC Three

It’s a big week for the MUAs, as they are asked to create a campaign look worthy of (wait for it) Foot Locker. They’ll have to work hard to impress fashion influencer Sherlina Nym and marketing exec Slavka Jancikova – but who will dazzle, and who will be forced to take their place in the dreaded face-off? Kayleigh Dray

Race Across the World

9pm, BBC One

Budget-busting Japan features many temptations to lure the racers off course this episode, including Kobe beef and the traditional hospitality of Honshu. Perhaps the best strategy to get across the South Korean border is combining eating with earning? That’s what mother-daughter team Eugenie and Isabel are attempting, with a shift at an okonomiyaki restaurant. Ellen E Jones

Professor T

9pm, ITV1

Recently released from prison, the criminologist is frantic to get stuck back into his work – before learning he’s been sacked. Fortunately, DCI Goswami recognises his uses: can he get to the bottom of four mysterious but apparently connected deaths across Cambridgeshire before a poisonous serial killer strikes again? Ali Catterall

Red Flag

10pm, W

Part true crime, part therapy session – in this new series, victims of abusive relationships tell their stories, and two therapists break it all down. Esther is the first to talk about her controlling ex, whose assault caused her to spend 108 days in hospital. HR

Live sport

Champions League football: Man City v Real Madrid, 7pm, TNT Sports 1

Quarter-final second-leg tie. Bayern Munich v Arsenal is on TNT Sports 2.