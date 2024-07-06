TV tonight: a moreish Swedish thriller about a big family trauma

End of Summer

9pm, BBC Four

A strange, horrifying thing happened to Vera (Julia Ragnarsson) and her family one summer in her childhood, which is teased in tense flashbacks as this moreish Swedish thriller gets going. Now grownup, she’s a grief therapist – and when a young man called Isak (Erik Enge) comes to a session recalling his own traumas, it compels Vera to go home, face her past and find out what really happened. Hollie Richardson

The Chris McCausland Show

8.25am, ITV1

“I am really excited about this,” blind comedian Chris McCausland has said about his new live morning show, which started last weekend. “Although, I can’t do autocue and I don’t know where the cameras are. What can possibly go wrong?” Indeed! His guest is fellow funny person Maisie Adam. HR

Ainsley’s National Trust Cook Off

11.40am, ITV1

Another alfresco feast in picturesque surroundings as Ainsley Harriott holds court at the Wimpole Estate, a grand Cambridgeshire fiefdom that has roots stretching back more than 2,000 years. The garrulous gourmet is joined by chefs Daniel Galmiche and Ruby Bhogal; all three must raid the grounds to create ad hoc dishes of the day. Graeme Virtue

Love Island: Unseen Bits

9pm, ITV2

If Love Island is still very much your guilty pleasure (admittedly, it’s a small club), here are some take outs from a week in which a load of bombshells stirred things up in Casa Amor – the place that puts horny contestants’ loyalties to the ultimate test. HR

Prince & His Songs at the BBC

10pm, BBC Two

Prince’s Purple Rain turned 40 last week and to celebrate the BBC has a late night of profiles and performances, starting with this roundup of his best archive appearances. It also includes artists who have covered him, such as Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, the Bangles and Sinéad O’Connor. HR

Superman & Lois

12.25am, BBC One

A late-night check-in with the supposedly retired Superman and family back in sleepy Smallville. But this penultimate episode of season three is a crucial one: big bald baddie Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz from the Walking Dead) is set to be released from prison after 17 years and all the vicious billionaire wants is revenge against poor Lois. GV

Film choice

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, out now, Netflix

Following 2021’s forgettable Coming 2 America, it’s safe to say that Eddie Murphy is now firmly in his revisitation period. It was only a matter of time before he made a Beverly Hills Cop sequel, and now debut director Mark Molloy has made it happen. Old favourites such as Judge Reinhold, John Ashton and Paul Reiser return, joined by new faces like Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige. The real draw, of course, is getting to see Murphy back as the restless, wisecracking Axel Foley. Can he summon the old energy again? Stuart Heritage

Eileen, 2.25pm; 10pm, Sky Cinema

At first glance, this psychological period thriller comes off as something of a Carol knock-off, with lots of sultry, smoky mid-century gazes between leads Thomasin McKenzie and Anne Hathaway. But that’s only half the story, as the film plunges into its own special morass of obsession and violence. Half the fun is having the rug pulled out beneath you by a certain twist. It would be churlish to spoil it, but it’s well worth the price of entry for that alone. A pleasingly tense and darkly sexy way to spend a couple of hours. SH

Live sport

Euro 2024 Football: England v Switzerland, 4pm, BBC One Gareth Southgate’s men battle for a place in the semi-finals.