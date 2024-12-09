TV tonight: the most underwatched series in years returns one last time

Somebody Somewhere

10pm, Sky Comedy

Of all the underwatched series of recent years, this tale of a woman finding her feet after leaving the big city to return to her smalltown Kansas childhood home is top of the list. It’s a poignant, belly-laugh-packed emotional journey that’s crude, sweet, heartbreaking and has such an artsy vibe it wouldn’t feel out of place at Sundance. Its glorious final season begins with a double bill in which Sam (Bridget Everett) looks into dog adoption while her erstwhile roommate Joel moves in with his boyfriend, Geoff. Brace for an hour of glorious TV that runs the gamut from weepy to joyful – and features the filthiest rendition of She’ll Be Coming Round the Mountain you’re ever likely to hear. Alexi Duggins

The Ultimate Christmas Guide with Josie Gibson

8pm, Channel 4

Stuck for gift ideas? Of course you are. This two-part series might just save your Christmas. Josie Gibson is joined by celebrity guests including Ollie Locke and Jenny Eclair as she explores potential presents across a variety of price ranges and suggests hacks to make the best of what you have. Phil Harrison

University Challenge

8.30pm, BBC Two

The countdown to the Christmas special is on, but this week the top student brains of Durham and the Open University go head to head in the second round of the ultimate university quiz, with hopes of getting to the quarter-finals. As always, Amol Rajan will be firing the questions. Hollie Richardson

Renaissance – The Blood and the Beauty

9pm, BBC Two

Who is really “Florence’s favourite son”? Michelangelo, played in his old age by Charles Dance? His superstar rival Leonardo da Vinci? Or the young upstart Raphael? With contributions from contemporary artists including David LaChapelle and Alison Lapper, this episode explores Michelangelo’s most prestigious commission: the figure of David. Ellen E Jones

24 Hours in Police Custody

9pm, Channel 4

A bizarre and tragic situation for Luton police in this episode of the police procedural documentary series. A call leads them to a flat where they find a man lying on top of an unconscious woman. But who are they and how did they get there? Neither of them have any local ties so these questions have no obvious answers. PH

Dune: Prophecy

9pm, Sky Atlantic

Political machinations get a mystical spin as the gloomily grand sci-fi prequel continues. Valya (Emily Watson) has returned to the bosom of House Harkonnen ahead of a High Council meeting. But back at the sisterhood’s bunk-bed seminary for young space witches, Tula (Olivia Williams) must contend with a psychic attack. Graeme Virtue

Film choice

Rosaline (Karen Maine, 2022), 9pm, Film4

Karen Maine’s affable comedy takes a teen angle on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, but drops the tropes of the high-school comedy on to medieval Verona. Kaitlyn Dever is the titular Rosaline Capulet, unseen in the Bard’s play but here a smart, career-minded girl … who is also in love with Kyle Allen’s floppy-haired himbo Romeo Montague. That is until her newly arrived cousin Juliet (Isabella Merced) turns his head. With dive bars, sports (jousting), stoners and youthful angst, it will be relatable to fans of Clueless, and in Dever it has a terrific star. Simon Wardell