TV tonight: Nadiya Hussain’s magical tips for your food leftovers

Nadiya’s Cook Once Eat Twice

7.30pm, BBC Two

The Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain’s mission to turn sweet and savoury leftovers into new meals has her knocking up lamb sloppy joes, served with a rich mince sauce, and repurposing them as samosas with cheese and sriracha. There is also an impressive potato gratin made entirely out of peelings, and a chicken curry, the extras of which are added to orzo pasta. “It can’t get better than that,” says the host. Alexi Duggins

The Great British Bake Off

8pm, Channel 4

It’s caramel week – and things get predictably sticky for Georgie in the signature challenge, when the contestants are tasked with making a caramel biscuit. Then there’s a moment of triumph for one lucky baker, as Prue and Paul judge those showstopper caramel mousse cakes. Ellen E Jones

Life and Death in Gaza

9pm, BBC Two

“Gaza was beautiful.” “Our family was small, but we were happy.” “I was always very inspired by the ambitious young people.” “I tried to take every opportunity Gaza had to offer.” This striking film is made with footage self-shot by four families who have lived in a war zone for more than a year, putting a human face to the headlines. Hollie Richardson

I Cut Off His Penis: The Truth Behind the Headlines

9pm, ITV1

“Why is it so shocking when a woman hurts a man’s body?” Despite its provocative title, this is a complex documentary that says the interest in cases of “penicide” across the world shouldn’t be about the act itself but the circumstances that led up to it. Perhaps unsurprisingly, alleged violence against women is at the core of most cases explored here, including that of a woman who cut off her father’s penis. HR

Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild

9pm, Channel 5

The adventurer reunites with some of those who relocated to the Earth’s most remote spots to see if they’ve had second thoughts about their decisions. First, he meets up with Bette, a woman in her 80s who went to live alone in the wilds of Queensland, Australia, two years ago – but a flood hit soon after the move. HR

Industry

10.40pm, BBC One

Can Industry go darker? It always can, starting this week with a startlingly transgressive scene of intimacy that has a considerable ripple – or splash – effect on what follows. As Rob (Harry Lawtey) is taken apart at a select committee and finally realises he is the fall guy, Yas (Marisa Abela) has a similar epiphany about her own life. Jack Seale