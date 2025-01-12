TV tonight: no time for sleep in boisterous drama SAS Rogue Heroes

SAS Rogue Heroes

9pm, BBC One

“Just let me sleep, I need to sleep,” begs an insomnia-beaten Reg Seekings at the start of this episode – and anyone who has followed this relentlessly boisterous historical drama about the special forces unit will empathise. As Paddy Mayne (Jack O’Connell) prepares the squad to face the 16th Panzer Division “alone, ill-equipped and with no air-cover”, prisoner of war David Stirling (Connor Swindells) is about to be executed by firing squad. Hollie Richardson

Dancing on Ice

6.30pm, ITV1

Fern McCann ended up in A&E after a skating accident when she was a child – but that hasn’t stopped her entering the ice rink for the return of his celebrity competition. She’ll be up against Anton Ferdinand, Charlie Brooks, Chelsee Healey, Chris Taylor, Dan Edgar, Josh Jones, Michaela Strachan, Mollie Pearce, Sam Aston and Steve Redgrave. HR

Airborne

8pm, Sky Nature

Love is in the air as this handsomely filmed natural history series gives the high-definition, slow-motion treatment to scenes of a sexual nature. Both fleeting moments of procreation and the forming of lifelong bonds are crisply captured by cameras that are often high above where humans can usually see. Jack Seale

7/7: The London Bombings

9pm, BBC Two

The penultimate episode explores the aftershocks that followed the first wave of attacks. As a second group of bombers try (and thankfully fail) to detonate devices, the police shoot and kill an innocent Brazilian, Jean Charles de Menezes, at Stockwell station. It’s a tragedy with ramifications that echo to this day. Phil Harrison

Playing Nice

9pm, ITV1

James Norton’s patchy Cornish accent aside, this psychological thriller about two sets of parents at war after a hospital mixed up their babies is moreish – if very silly. Insufferable Miles (James McArdle) gets nastier in his pursuit of full custody of both sons – compelling Pete (Norton) to finally bite back and put those supposed journalism skills to good use. It concludes on Monday. HR

Celebrity Hunted

9pm, Channel 4

After Strictly’s Kai Widdrington and Giovanni Pernice found themselves near capture at the end of last week’s episode, the celebrity fugitive challenge continues. Three days in, the teams are spread far and wide, with two pairings forced to split up. Will going it alone be worth it? The hunters have a strong hunch where one broken team will turn up next. Nicole Vassell

Live sport

FA Cup Football: Tamworth v Tottenham, 11.45am, ITV1 The third-round tie at the Lamb Ground. Followed by Arsenal v Man United at 2.35pm on BBC One.

Snooker: The Masters, 1pm, BBC Two Reigning champion Ronnie O’Sullivan (pictured above) takes on John Higgins in a first-round match at Alexandra Palace.