TV tonight: Norman Reedus returns in another Walking Dead spin-off

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

10.30pm, Sky Max

To anyone in the minority who has never glimpsed a single second of The Walking Dead (ahem), this spin-off just seems to be a lot of a near-silent Norman Reedus brooding in an apocalyptic France while nonchalantly killing a zombie here and there. Fans of the franchise will probably be pleased to hear it focuses on Daryl – who meets a cast including Clémence Poésy as he tries to find his way home. Hollie Richardson

BBC Proms

8pm, BBC Four

The main part of this Prom sees the BBC Philharmonic under Nicholas Collon tackle the giant sweep of Olivier Messiaen’s Turangalîla-Symphonie – a vibrant riot of colour that showcases the extraordinary glissandi of the ondes Martenot. They also debut Anna Clyne’s The Gorgeous Nothings, which is inspired by the poetry of Emily Dickinson and features vocal group the Swingles. HR

Miriam Margolyes: A New Australian Adventure

9pm, BBC Two

Fans of potty-mouthed Margolyes know that a heart operation isn’t enough to stop her from heading back to her second home, Australia. A health scare has made her even more curious about identity and belonging. Her first stop is Perth, but before that we see her packing in London – and it is eye-opening. HR

Champions: Full Gallop

9pm, ITV1

In more messy real-life drama from the world of jump racing, we go to the busy and esteemed Cheltenham, where there is more than £5m in prize money up for grabs. Trainer Paul Nicholls looks set to win, but is up against his former assistant and protege. Micha Frazer-Carroll

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown

9pm, Channel 4

Even if it’s largely a show of memorable moments (mostly involving Bob Mortimer, Joe Wilkinson and the late, great Sean Lock) rather than all-round unmissability, this gameshow mashup has reached its 26th series. Jimmy Carr hosts, with Alan Carr, Munya Chawawa, Sarah Millican and Gary Delaney guesting. Phil Harrison

Terror at 30,000 Feet

9pm, Channel 5

Just in time for peak holiday season comes a hideous recounting of a plane that hit an electrical storm on the way from Cardiff to Costa Brava in Spain. The mix of relatable stories from passengers and unnerving reconstructions makes it hide-behind-the-cushion viewing. Hannah Verdier

Live sport

Olympics 2024, 8am, BBC One

The athletics starts, with Dina Asher-Smith in the 100m preliminaries.