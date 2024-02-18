TV tonight: Oppenheimer and Poor Things battle it out at the Baftas

Emma Stone in Poor Things. Photograph: AP

Bafta Film Awards 2024

7pm, BBC One

It was a cracking year for film in 2023. Christopher Nolan’s atomic bomb epic Oppenheimer leads the pack with 13 nominations, followed by Yorgos Lanthimos’s horny steam-punk comedy-drama Poor Things, which has 11. Other top contenders are Andrew Haigh’s devastating fantasy romance All of Us Strangers and Greta Gerwig’s bubblegum blockbuster Barbie. David Tennant is the event host, so let the Bafta battles commence. Hollie Richardson

The Great Pottery Throw Down

7.45pm, Channel 4

With just a few more weeks left of the ceramics competition, there are six remaining potters hoping not to crack. As host Siobhán McSweeney and judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller watch on, they need to make modern lighting sculptures using black and white clay. HR

Death in Paradise

9pm, BBC One

Catherine (Élizabeth Bourgine) brings some spice to a resort-launching cooking competition by hinting at her mysterious past with one of the contestants. When the resort owner is poisoned at this same event, Neville (Ralf Little) and the team are called in to investigate. How was the poison administered? And could Catherine somehow be involved? Ellen E Jones

Miners’ Strike: A Frontline Story

9pm, BBC Two

“In my history, any contact with the media, especially the BBC, they tend to twist what we say.” Dave Roper is one of the 15 men and women who tell their story in this powerful feature-length documentary that marks 40 years since the miners’ strike. It journeys through political and social events and speaks with striking miners in South Yorkshire, along with those who continued to work in north Nottinghamshire. HR

Trigger Point

9pm, ITV1

Script cliches explode in the actors’ faces at regular intervals, but the second series of the bomb-disposal drama accelerates nicely here as a gang of anti-establishment guerrillas intensify their campaign. Bruised maverick explosives expert Lana (Vicky McClure) has to battle her chauvinist superiors to keep her man on the inside safe. Jack Seale

The Dry

10.15pm, ITV1

Roisin Gallagher’s brilliant dramedy continues to walk the darker path, as this week it deals with the depressing aftermath of that doomed family meeting – which leads Shiv to find comfort with her dodgy trilby-wearing ex. But does it also present an opportunity for her to bond with sister Caroline? HR

Live sport

Premier League Football: Sheffield Utd v Brighton, 2pm, Sky Sports Main Event Luton v Man Utd follows at 4pm.