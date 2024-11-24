TV tonight: palace insiders tell all about Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla: The Wicked Stepmother?

9pm, Channel 4

A gossipy documentary in which friends, journalists and palace insiders tell the story of how the current queen pulled the strings of her own PR to take her from “royal mistress who destroyed the fairytale marriage” to an accepted royal. There are also juicy excerpts from Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare, and clips of very revealing interviews. Hollie Richardson

Asia

6.20pm, BBC One

This week: jungles. Orangutans and rhinos provide considerable cuteness, but it’s an episode ruled by cats. Bengal tigers in the monsoon forests beneath the Himalayas and, in the less well-known forests of Iraqi Kurdistan, Persian leopards. The process of filming them is quite literally a minefield. Jack Seale

All Aboard! Scotland’s Poshest Train

8pm, Channel 4

Alan Cumming’s enviable working holiday continues as he chugs through Scotland on the luxurious Royal Scotsman train. This week, he takes a turn in the driver’s seat then succumbs to the inevitable and enjoys – possibly slightly too heartily – a tasting lesson from the onboard whisky expert. Nice work if you can get it. Phil Harrison

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light

9pm, BBC One

Fear is thick in the air as northern rebels who want to force England back to Rome take York – and now want the head of the man they blame for this religious turmoil, Thomas Cromwell (Mark Rylance). To add to King Henry’s (Damian Lewis) distress, Jane Seymour (Kate Phillips) still isn’t pregnant. HR

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story

9pm, BBC Two

For never was a story of more “whoa!”: Keanu Reeves is the delightful driving force behind this F1 underdog tale, grilling the key players involved in Brawn’s remarkable 2009 debut season. As episode two revs up, the team’s cunning double-diffuser car design has given them a dream start. But storms – legal and otherwise – are brewing. Graeme Virtue

BBC Young Jazz Musician 2024

9pm, BBC Four

YolanDa Brown and Huw Stephens host the 10th competition at the Southbank Centre, where four musicians compete for the title: saxophonist George Johnson, 19, bassist Ursula Harrison, 22, pianist Nils Kavanagh, 22, and trumpeter Klara Devlin, 18. They’re backed by leading jazz performers Zoe Rahman, Alec Dankworth and Sophie Alloway. HR

Film choice

The Most Dangerous Game, 1.30am, Talking Pictures TV

Namechecked in one of the Zodiac killer’s letters, this treat from 1932 is a surprisingly lurid blueprint for the survival-horror films that followed down the decades. Joel McCrea’s big-game hunter becomes the prey after being shipwrecked on a remote island belonging to Count Zaroff (Leslie Banks). Filmed on the same sets as King Kong and also featuring that film’s Fay Wray, it is pacy, haunting and scored through with a perverse excitement. The likes of Running Man and Hunger Games all dine at its table. Phil Hoad

Live sport

Women’s Super League Football: Chelsea v Man United, 11.30am, Sky Showcase Live coverage from Kingsmeadow.

International Rugby Union: Scotland v Australia, 12.30pm, TNT Sports 1 England v Japan follows.

Formula 1: Las Vegas Grand Prix, 5.55am, Sky Sports F1 From the Las Vegas Strip circuit. This is the second running of the race at this venue. Highlights at 9.30am on Sky Sports Main Event.