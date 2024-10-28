TV tonight: Panorama speaks to Donald Trump supporters

Panorama: Trump – A Second Chance?

8pm, BBC One

A Panorama special investigating how a former president who is simultaneously campaigning for reelection and fighting to stay out of prison could win the US presidential election next week. It follows some of Donald Trump’s supporters over the course of two years – including one who was just a few feet away from Trump during the assassination attempt on him at a rally in Pennsylvania in July. Experts offer analysis to try to make sense of the incomprehensible. Hollie Richardson

Mr Loverman

9pm, BBC One

A brilliant, nuanced performance from Lennie James is at the heart of this fine drama, which offers a fresh spin on the experiences of first-generation arrivals to Britain from the Caribbean. Barry is asked to look after Daniel, but it soon becomes clear that their age gap has resulted in vastly different attitudes to life. Phil Harrison

The Penguin

9pm, Sky Atlantic

Fears that a whole season of Colin Farrell in prosthetics might feel a bit panto – Waddle Twankey, basically – have proved unfounded: this small-screen sequel to The Batman is audacious and fun. As he continues to ride out the gang war he set in motion, Oz seeks to expand his power base. Graeme Virtue

Alma’s Not Normal

10pm, BBC Two

After the death of her great-grandma, the effervescent Alma (Sophie Willan) decides it’s time to meet her dad. When he responds to her letter with a plan for them to reunite in Bolton, Alma is caught up in fantasies of a charming Cary Grant type. But she soon suspects that keeping him a mystery might have been more satisfying. Nicole Vassell

Love Cheats

10pm, Channel 4

More real cases of twisted romance fraud – starting with the comic-book addict and pagan Aaron, who found a “female nerdy companion” in Sabrina. After telling Aaron she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, Sabrina asked him for money for medication – which left him $100,000 (£77,000) in debt. Murkier still, there were threats of suicide and claims of domestic violence. HR

The Franchise

10pm, Sky Comedy

Barely a minute goes by without a cracking punchline in this superhero spoof from Armando Iannucci (Veep, The Thick of It). Production of Tecto: Eye of the Storm is well under way, but the team realise that the studio’s budget is being spent on another production in the franchise. Cue acts of jealousy and pettiness. HR