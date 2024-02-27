TV tonight: a peek inside the world of a modelling agency

New faces … New Model Agency. Photograph: Channel 4

New Model Agency

10pm, Channel 4

“Kate Moss would never have had to put up with this!” While a troubling modelling documentary series of the 00s showed how exclusive the industry was, this one does the total opposite. Jasroop is one of the diverse and dynamic models at Zebedee Talent navigating magazine editorials and campaigns while changing the way disability, gender identity and physical differences are viewed – and in this series opener, landing a dream job in Venice. Meanwhile, sought-after Shem gets a call from Fred Perry. Hollie Richardson

The Hairy Bikers Go West

7pm, BBC Two

As they follow the west coast of the UK, Dave Myers and Si King take a break from the road to celebrate the mouthwatering eateries of Merseyside – only to fall head over heels for the Seafood Shack’s freshly caught scallops. Cue a feast fit for a Hairy Biker. Kayleigh Dray

Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild

9pm, Channel 5

A particularly lovely episode of a reliably fascinating series. Yorkshireman Scott has built a house in the Chilean forest for him and his family, from scratch, using YouTube tutorials. When we learn what he’s gone through in his life, this is all the more impressive. Fogle looks on as the household push towards full self-sufficiency. Jack Seale

Boarders

9pm, BBC Three

Don’t be distracted by the teen comedy trappings, some of TV’s most incisive commentary on racism and class is to be found right here at St Gilberts, where the five Black scholarship kids continue to make waves. Toby (Sekou Diaby) seeks assimilation behind the DJ decks, while Jaheim (Josh Tedeku) is more interested in revenge. Ellen E Jones

David Mitchell’s Outsiders

9.45pm, BBC Two

This entertaining comedy gameshow, lifted from Dave and resembling a forest-based Taskmaster, reaches its climax. Any of the three teams could still win but that’s before they meet the livestock. Can Lou Sanders handle chickens? Will Kerry Godliman bond with ducks? Or will Jamali Maddix demonstrate a knack for pig husbandry? Phil Harrison

Kin

10.40pm, BBC One

The Dublin crime family drama continues, as threats come from outsiders, in the shape of the Batuks, and from those much closer to home, in the form of big bad Bren (Francis Magee, terrifying) who’s driving a wedge between Jimmy and Amanda, and frankly everybody else. Meanwhile, there’s a tense showdown at the Furry Bog, and Viking (Sam Keeley) receives some awful news. Ali Catterall

Live sport

FA Cup Football Blackburn v Newcastle. Tue, 7.30pm, BBC One. A fifth-round tie at Ewood Park. Luton v Man City is on ITV1.