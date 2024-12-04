TV tonight: Penny finds out what really happened after the party

After the Party

10pm, Channel 4

Robyn Malcolm puts in the performance of the year in this emotionally knotty New Zealand drama, in which no-nonsense teacher Penny Wilding deals with the return of her husband, Phil (Peter Mullan), who, she says, she caught sexually assaulting a minor at a party five years earlier. In an incredible double-bill finale this week (the story concludes on Thursday), Penny is questioning everything she has believed until now, and has isolated herself from friends and family. Did she get it all wrong? Can there be a satisfying conclusion? Perhaps not, but at least by the end – at another party – we find out what really happened that night. Hollie Richardson

Rage Against the Regime: Iran

9pm, BBC Two

This enraging two-part series documenting Iran’s misogynistic and theocratic regime concludes with more startling interviews with people living in self-exile. The women’s “transgressions” included wanting to watch football and venturing outside without a head covering. It’s a tough watch at times but these brave testimonies deserve to be heard. Phil Harrison

Portrait Artist of the Year 2024

8pm, Sky Arts

There is only one person who stands between our amateur painters and a place in next week’s final: actor Joely Richardson. She is a willing celebrity sitter, and it will be up to regular judges Tai-Shan Schierenberg, Kathleen Soriano and Kate Bryan to decide who best captures her spirit and beauty. HR

Reuben Owen: Christmas in the Dales

9pm, Channel 5

Our Yorkshire Farm’s Reuben Owen gets a Christmas special, and he’s hosting a festive party at the local pub. Before that, though, he wants to take a snowmobile ride through a sheep field – which, without any snow in Yorkshire, soon turns into a trip to Sweden. Reindeer herding is also on the itinerary. HR

Shetland

9pm, BBC One

In the penultimate episode of the Scottish island crime drama, Rossi’s true motives emerge, and Tosh and Calder race to identify Annie’s killer before the vengeful, guilt-ridden ex-security services man does (“It’s not beyond the realms of possibility he’s a few steps ahead of us. My concern is what if he’s not just playing cop?”). A chilling conspiracy is then unearthed. Ali Catterall

My Brilliant Friend

9pm, Sky Atlantic

The final season of the faultless Elena Ferrante dramatisation is now deep into proper adulthood for its main characters, with life measured out in births and deaths. Elena (Alba Rohrwacher) has given birth to a daughter, but taking visitors afterwards only leads to upset, jealousy, then something worse. Jack Seale