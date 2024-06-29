TV tonight: a powerful end to Suranne Jones’s witchcraft investigation

Suranne Jones: Investigating Witch Trials

9pm, Channel 4

How does the legacy of the Salem witch trials affect the lives of women today? Suranne Jones concludes her surprisingly moving and at times infuriating deep dive into the history of witches. She leaves Pendle for the US, where she pays her respects to the victims of the infamous Salem trials and speaks to feminist activist Laura Bates about exactly how such horrifying persecution of women still exists. The powerful closing scenes will stick with you. Hollie Richardson

Shania Twain at Glastonbury 2024

6.15pm, BBC Two

This year’s legend slot is taken up by an artist whose UK fame is, if we’re honest, based on a small handful of hits from more than 20 years ago. But her current Las Vegas residency ought to mean Twain’s show is a tight showbiz spectacle, and her more country-tinged songs should sound good if the Sunday sun is out. Jack Seale

Hudson & Rex

7pm, Alibi

A suitably absurd double-bill season finale for the detective (Hudson) and his crime-solving dog (Rex) series. Prepare for a time traveller who predicts a bomb attack on a politician, and the murder of a music teacher in his recording studio. HR

Love Island

9pm, ITV2

If you’ve stuck with this season’s trip to Mallorca, you’ll have enjoyed steamy scenes, scandalous bombshells and the unique joy of Joey Essex. This week’s first instalment promises more escapism, as the honed, tanned athletes of romance compete for screen time. Oh, and true love. Hannah Verdier

The National at Glastonbury 2024

9.45pm, BBC Four

“Downbeat, self-loathing and reflective” is Taylor Swift’s verdict on her favourite band; “forlorn and furious” is this newspaper’s. National newcomers will get to see what all the fuss is about, as the Brooklyn-founded, family-heavy five-piece show Worthy Farm the kind of mettle that’s won them three Grammys. Ali Catterall

We’re Here

11pm, Sky Max

This is one of those episodes in which we’re reminded that drag isn’t just glitz and glamour. At a terrifying council meeting in small-town Tennessee, the queens confront a deeply rooted hatred in full rhinestone regalia, then mentor their drag first-timers to display the same dignity and courage in performance. Ellen E Jones

Film choice

LaRoy, Texas, noon; 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere

The Coen brothers are the obvious inspiration for this entertaining pileup of missing suitcases, sad-sack husbands, strippers and semi-competent detectives. Debut director Shane Atkinson hasn’t quite mastered the Coens’ tonal dexterity, but his crime thriller – in which said cuckolded spouse (John Magaro) teams up with a stetsoned PI (Steve Zahn) to find missing loot – has a compulsive hyperactivity. Playing the Anton Chigurh-like hitman also on the trail, it’s a great reminder of the underused screen presence that is Dylan Baker. Phil Hoad

Live sport

Euro 2024 Football: England v Group D/E/F third place, 3.30pm, ITV1/BBC One England will have to raise their game to make it through.