TV tonight: prepare for a fiery war as House of the Dragon returns

House of the Dragon

9pm, Sky Atlantic

The first rule of Westeros? Don’t mess with a Targaryen queen’s children. In the case of this fiery Game of Thrones prequel, don’t let your dragon gobble up Rhaenyra Targaryen’s son. That was the cliff on which we were left hanging at the end of the first season – and it is sure to lead to all-out war between Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and her rival Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke). Don’t expect too much action in this slow-burn opener, though: there is plenty of plotting, alliance-making and world-building to set things up first. But an attention-grabbing payoff reminds us just how seriously George RR Martin’s characters take the act of seeking revenge. Hollie Richardson

Dead Calm: Killing in the Med?

9pm, BBC Two

A deeply disturbing documentary that ought to have severe repercussions. It accuses Greek and EU authorities of – at best – negligence that led to people drowning at sea, but there is evidence of worse happening to those who make it. Many of the interviews are stunning. Jack Seale

Lost Boys and Fairies

9pm, BBC One

Tissues at the ready for the finale of the weepiest show of the year. Will Gabriel want to go ahead with the adoption of Jake without Andy? Is that even an option? First, he will need to battle his demons and get back on track. Luckily, he has the loveliest community helping to piece him back together. HR

24 Hours in A&E

9pm, Channel 4

We witness the A&E stories of three extraordinary mothers this week, including Emily, whose son died after falling from scaffolding. She is back in the emergency ward with her mother, who has fallen down the stairs. There is also Debbie, who didn’t think she could have kids after being diagnosed with cervical cancer at 19. HR

Football Cops

10pm, Channel 4

It’s the third outing with the officers who accompany England fans abroad. Will they end up working for or against them? A bit of both this time, as they try to calm down drunk Britons in Germany and give first aid to those on the end of robust Italian policing. Alexi Duggins

The Sympathizer

10.15pm, Sky Atlantic

Attempting to advocate for authentic Vietnamese representation, the Captain consults on ’Nam movie The Hamlet – and winds up clashing with its Coppola-like director. It’s a bitingly satirical episode, co-written by Park Chan-wook and directed by Fernando “City of God” Meirelles. David Duchovny cameos as the crazed method actor Ryan Glenn. Ali Catterall

Film choice

Emma (Douglas McGrath, 1996), 10.35am, Sky Cinema Greats

After Anya Taylor-Joy’s 2020 Emma, which aired last night, Gwyneth Paltrow stars in this Douglas McGrath adaptation. Of the two excellent performances, Paltrow – near the peak of her film stardom – shades it, the smug benevolence of her matchmaking Regency heroine just the right side of patronising. But it’s a bulletproof story in both cases, with Austen’s dialogue zipping wittily off the screen. Simon Wardell

Live sport

Women’s tennis: Berlin Open 10am, Sky Sports Main Event. Day one of the grass-court event at Rot-Weiss tennis club.

Men’s tennis: Queen’s 1pm, BBC Two. The first round at Queen’s Club in west London.