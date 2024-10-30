TV tonight: can Prince William really end homelessness?

Prince William: We Can End Homelessness

9pm, ITV1

A member of the royal family campaigning to end homelessness is a hard pill to swallow, but Prince William says: “Why else would I be here if not using this role properly to influence and help people where I can?” So what exactly is his plan? Well, his five-year initiative, Homewards, starts with this two-part documentary, in which he hears from people who share their lived experience as well as potential solutions to the problem. Hollie Richardson

Portrait Artist of the Year 2024

8pm, Sky Arts

Outspoken comedian Rosie Jones will no doubt have something to say about the three portraits made of her this week. Also under the spotlight, as the amateur artists compete to be portrait artist of the year, are poet Linton Kwesi Johnson and former England footballer Andy Cole. HR

Ludwig

9pm, BBC One

The quietly compelling David Mitchell-led crime drama comes to a head as a mysterious midnight call lands Lucy (Anna Maxwell Martin) in hot water – and police custody. Although puzzle-setter John (Mitchell) has done a decent job of impersonating his missing detective twin brother, this shocking turn of events threatens to unravel everything, including his quest to find out exactly what happened to him. Nicole Vassell

Helmand: Tour of Duty

9pm, BBC Two

A stunningly intense documentary that speaks to men who served in the Welsh Guards in Helmand province in Afghanistan in 2009. Hauntingly vivid recollections of injuries sustained and comrades lost are shared by men who experienced unimaginable fear and horror. Many of them have clearly not fully recovered. Jack Seale

New Zealand’s Best Homes With Phil Spencer

10pm, Channel 4

“Kiwis do like their big doors, don’t they?” Phil Spencer continues his survey of palatial new builds in New Zealand, beginning in Auckland with a family-friendly clifftop compound dripping with art. Later, on the South Island, he marvels at a luxury mountain retreat cleverly blended into its rugged surroundings. Graeme Virtue

BBC New Comedy Awards 2024

10pm, BBC Three

The search for the UK’s next big name in comedy continues in Paisley Town Hall, where Glaswegian standup Larry Dean introduces us to five hopefuls and their acts. Dean will judge alongside actor and comic Babátúndé Aléshé, Two Doors Down writer Gregor Sharp and Bafta-nominated comic Ashley Storrie. HR

Film choice

Martha (RJ Cutler, 2024), Netflix

For UK readers not in the know, Martha Stewart is like a supercharged cross between Delia Smith, Alan Titchmarsh and Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen. The first female self-made billionaire in US history, she built an empire of books, magazines and TV shows based on domestic tips and an aura of homespun authenticity, then lost it all when she was jailed for lying about a stock trade. Through interviews with her, plus candid excerpts from her diaries and letters, RJ Cutler’s fascinating documentary gives us a real sense of “the original influencer” in all her contradictory glory. Simon Wardell



Midas Man (Joe Stephenson, 2024), Prime Video

Perhaps because he died when he was 32 in 1967, the Beatles’ manager Brian Epstein hasn’t had the spotlight he deserves. Joe Stephenson’s biopic attempts, mostly successfully, to redress the balance. With no original Beatles music in the film (possibly due to cost) there is much dancing around the big events, but Epstein’s own life – expanding his family’s Liverpool furniture business into music; amphetamine addiction; a secretive, and at the time illegal, sex life – is plenty in itself. Jacob Fortune-Lloyd plays him with a compelling mix of nervous energy and single-minded charm. SW