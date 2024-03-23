TV tonight: a raucous night in with Mel B, Paul Rudd and Billie Piper

'The Jonathan Ross Show on ITV1 Photograph: Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/REX/Shutterstock

The Jonathan Ross Show

9.35pm, ITV1

A chatshow appearance by Billie Piper never disappoints, so she’ll be a highlight, along with former Spice Girl Mel B and Leo Reich, the smart British comedian who’s conquering the US. Representing Hollywood is Paul Rudd, who is ready to talk about the new Ghostbusters movie. Music comes from Cat Burns. Hannah Verdier

Gladiators

5.50pm, BBC One

After a week off for the FA Cup, the successfully revived teatime cheese-fest returns for more spandex, sweat and spectacle. The four semi-finalists are all hoping to muscle their way into next Saturday’s ultimate showdown. Graeme Virtue

The Gone

9pm, BBC Four

The downbeat and atmospheric New Zealand-set crime drama about a pair of missing Irish tourists continues to intrigue. This week, Buster has some news that will have profound implications for the Huia family, and Aileen finds herself in a perilous situation as she investigates the disappearances. Phil Harrison

Edward & Wallis: The Bahamas Scandal – Revealed

9.15pm, Channel 5

Harry and Meghan aren’t the first royal couple to effortlessly scandalise the British nation. Using official government paperwork, this documentary tells the story of the exploits of the one-time Duke and Duchess of Windsor, who spent the second world war in the Caribbean where they spent extravagantly and found themselves embroiled in a blackmail plot. PH

Ku Klux Klan: An American Story

PBS America, 9.25pm

Congress thought it had legislated the KKK out of existence as far back as 1872 but, as this potted history of US organised racism shows, the group has proved as persistent as knotweed. The documentary covers flashpoints including the release of 1915 film The Birth of a Nation, opposition to the civil rights movements of the 60s and the divisions of the present day, which have inspired numerous racist and far-right groups that have taken their cues from the Klan. PH

Diana Ross at the BBC

9.15pm, BBC Two

A compilation of performances, which means everything from Top of the Pops to Wogan and the pure glamour of the National Lottery draw. Songs include Baby Love, Why Do Fools Fall in Love? and I’m Still Waiting. There follows Ross’s 1973 Royal Albert Hall gig, complete with a big band giving it the full Vegas. Jack Seale

Live sport

Women’s Super League Football: Man City v Man United, 12.15pm, BBC One

The derby at the Etihad Stadium.

Premiership Rugby Union: Saracens v Harlequins, 2.30pm, ITV1

Followed by Bath Rugby v Sale Sharks at 2.30pm on Sunday on TNT Sports 1.

Women’s Six Nations Rugby: Wales v Scotland, 4.30pm, BBC Two

The first round of fixtures at Cardiff Arms Park. Italy v England is at 2.45pm on Sunday on BBC Two, with Marlie Packer taking the champions to Parma.

International Football: England v Brazil, 6pm, Channel 4

A friendly at Wembley Stadium. England v Belgium is on Tuesday at 7pm on Channel 4.

Women’s T20 International Cricket: New Zealand v England, 11.30pm, TNT Sports 1

The third T20 in the five-match series. The fourth match is on Tuesday and fifth on Thursday.