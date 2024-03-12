TV tonight: real-life Jacobean intrigue for fans of Mary & George

Antony Bunsee as Edward Hyde and Ashley Emerson as Charles II in Royal Kill List. Photograph: AETN/A+E Networks EMEA.

Royal Kill List

9pm, Sky History

If you’re enjoying Julianne Moore’s Jacobean show Mary & George, this documentary-drama series tells the story of James I’s grandson Charles II. Amid the English civil war, his father, King Charles I, was charged with high treason and publicly tried and executed. When the monarchy was restored a decade later, Charles II was obsessed with hunting down all those responsible for his father’s execution. Sheila Atim, Jared Harris and Joseph Fiennes help tell the tale. Hollie Richardson

Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr

8pm, BBC One

Carr meets 10 would-be designers at the start of a new series: “We’ve got a Greek goddess, someone in a beret and someone who’s come straight from Zippos Circus.” The first mission is to transform the tiny nuns’ cells of a former Norfolk convent into quirky B&B bedrooms. “Will your designs be divine? Or will they be holy crap?” Ali Catterall

Saving Lives at Sea in World War II

9pm, BBC Two

History buff Dermot O’Leary tells some of the extraordinary stories of the 6,376 lives that the RNLI saved during the second world war, to celebrate 200 years of the lifeboat charity’s work – speaking with surviving family members of those in Margate, Kent, who helped in Operation Dynamo. HR

Mary & George

9pm, Sky Atlantic

Julianne Moore’s juicy period drama romps on, with George (Nicholas Galitzine) returned from France and ready to catch the eye of King James I (Tony Curran) – all with the help of scheming social climber mum Mary (Moore), of course. But, as we learn exactly what drives her, is a secret past coming back to haunt her? HR

Newark, Newark

10pm, BBC Two

Just before he joined Our Flag Means Death as cabin boy Lucius, Nathan Foad created this short but sweet sitcom for Gold about growing up in the east Midlands. In episode two, harried chip shop owner Maxine (Morgana Robinson) puts her diffident teen Leslie (Jai Hollis) to work. Will he fry high or crash and burn? Graeme Virtue

Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable

10pm, Dave

Mel Giedroyc, how do we love thee? Let us count the ways. Our beloved queen is back on her throne as she and underling Lou Sanders coax Rylan Clark, Lucy Beaumont and Fatiha El-Ghorri to share their most unforgivable anecdotes. Prepare to scream at that pigeon story … Kayleigh Dray

Live sport

Horse racing: Cheltenham Festival 1pm, ITV1. Day one of the biggest horse racing event of the year. The highlight of the four-day festival is the Gold Cup on Friday at 3.30pm, with coverage starting at 1pm.

Champions League football: Arsenal v Porto 7pm, TNT Sports 1. The last 16 second-leg match. Porto lead 1-0.