TV tonight: will it be a record-breaking night at the Brit Awards?

Roman Kemp, Maya Jama & Clara Amfo host the Brits 2024. Photograph: John Marshall/JMEnternational/ITV

The Brit Awards 2024

8.30pm, ITV1

Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp host this year’s music industry backslap from the O2 Arena. Raye made the early headlines, receiving a record seven nominations, but there are interesting juxtapositions in most categories, not least the slightly random prospect of thrilling Edinburgh alt-rap polemicists Young Fathers going up against venerable legends the Rolling Stones for best rock/alternative act. Elsewhere, Kylie’s global icon status will be confirmed with a special award. Phil Harrison

Gladiators

5.50pm, BBC One

The revival of the combative early-90s light entertainment staple has been exactly as you might have hoped: absurd beyond words but oddly watchable. This time, there’s ring action with Fire and Fury and a brutal confrontation (relatively speaking) in Hang Tough. PH

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

6.50pm, BBC One

The gameshow-cum-spinning-fairground-ride comes to a screeching halt on quiz topics ranging from boy bands to medicine. Fortunately for the London Underground worker hoping to win big, these celebrities are a knowledgeable bunch. Is there anything Roman Kemp can’t tell us about The Simpsons? Ellen E Jones

Lost Temples of Cambodia

6.50pm, Channel 4

This fascinating series concludes with Pauline Carroll visiting the lost city of Banteay Toap, which was unknown to archaeologists until relatively recently and is still giving up its many secrets. She also visits the one-time dwelling of a population of hermits and returns to Angkor to investigate the reasons for the decline of the once-mighty Khmer civilization. PH

Pointless Celebrities

8.35pm, BBC One

I’m a Celeb buddies Georgia “Toff” Toffolo and Stanley Johnson have kept their double act rolling on shows such as Made in Chelsea and Gogglebox. So it was probably only a matter of time before the plummy duo ended up on Pointless. Will their five-decade age gap give them an edge on the quiz that rewards atypical thinking? Graeme Virtue

Prisoner

9pm, BBC Four

The Danish jailhouse drama that makes Prisoner Cell Block H look like Hi-de-Hi! continues with a tense double bill. To get her son off the hook with his dealer, stressed guard Miriam (The Killing’s Sofie Gråbøl) must smuggle drugs past both her colleagues and the passive-aggressive prison inspectors. Graeme Virtue

Film choices

Napoleon, Apple TV+

Upon its theatrical release, Ridley Scott’s Napoleon primarily gained headlines for the bullish way in which its 86-year-old director approached the concept of historical accuracy (“Excuse me, mate, were you there? No? Well, shut up then!”). Now it has finally found its way to a home release, though, we actually have a chance to judge Napoleon on its merits. And this has to be a good thing, because it has a hell of a lot going for it. It’s full of vast, broad spectacle. It’s funnier than most comedies, thanks in part to Joaquin Phoenix’s splenetically constipated performance. And then there’s Vanessa Kirby, who makes an astonishing Josephine. What an absolute treat. Stuart Heritage

Mavka: The Forest Song, 11am, Sky Movie Premiere

Based on the 1918 play The Forest Song by the writer and activist Lesya Ukrainka, Mavka: The Forest Song last year became the highest-grossing animation in the history of post-independence Ukraine. Not only does it look beautiful – marrying Pixar-style characters with lushly evocative landscapes – but the story couldn’t be more timely, concerning a forest sprite who needs to summon a spark of rage to ward off invaders. Throw in a gorgeous soundtrack by folk quartet DakhaBrakha and you’re left with something very special indeed. SH

Live sport

Athletics

World Indoor Championships, 9.30am, BBC Two Opening session on day two, including the men’s pentathlon, in which Team GB’s Jeremiah Azu will aim for gold in the 60 metres. Continues from 9.30am on Sunday.

Women’s Super League Football: Man City v Everton, 12pm, Sky Sports Football At City Football Academy.

Women’s Premiership Rugby: Gloucester-Hartpury v Exeter Chiefs, 2.45pm, TNT Sports 1 Loughborough Lightning v Sale Sharks is on at 2.30pm on Sunday.

Premier League Football: Luton v Aston Villa, 5pm, Sky Sports Main Event Live from Kenilworth Road.