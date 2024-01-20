TV tonight: the return of BBC Four’s Mexican beauty queen thriller

Photograph: Ana York/BBC/Fremantle

Señorita 89

9pm, BBC Four

“This is not the end, it is only the beginning.” It’s 1990 in season two of the Mexican beauty queen thriller – and after winning Miss Mexico, Isobel (Natasha Dupeyrón) is trying to keep the crown on her head as a contender is looking to shake things up. This is set against a revolution that is brewing in the depths of the country. Hollie Richardson

Gladiators

5.50pm, BBC One

The smashing reboot of the fitness games competition continues with another four competitors ready to take on the new generation of gladiators. First up, it’s the original game Powerball – where the likes of Nitro and Apollo wrestle contestants trying to put balls in a pod. Then, a terrifying new event: The Edge, in which competitors attempt to cross a giant lattice suspended high above the arena. Seriously thrilling family fun. HR

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

6.50pm, BBC One

Having hosted Gladiators, Bradley Walsh is immediately on the box again, succumbing to McIntyre’s Midnight Gameshow prank. Joe Lycett then allows the host to write texts on his behalf – the challenge for McIntyre being to write something more outrageous than what Lycett sends on a daily basis. Jack Seale

The Masked Singer

7pm, ITV1

The still-bizarre celebrity talent contest continues its fifth season, with Shirley Ballas unmasked as Rat last week. She joins Dionne Warwick and Alexander Armstrong – proof that how well the contestants can sing is not a concern. Air Fryer, Eiffel Tower, Bubble Tea, Piranha and Owl are all at risk of banishment this time. JS

1984 at the BBC

8.35pm, BBC Two

A night celebrating 1984 – a year of music, that is, not anything George Orwell-related. Expect everything from Wham!’s Freedom to Madonna’s Like a Virgin and Frankie Goes to Hollywood’s Relax. Oh and there’s Phil Collins’s Against All Odds. HR

Big Zuu’s 12 Dishes in 12 Hours

10.20pm, ITV1

Big Zuu and Motherland’s Anna Maxwell Martin make an odd pair, but they prove themselves more than a match for Amsterdam – as long as they can take it on one bite at a time. This tasty tour of the Dutch capital includes fresh “haring”, carrot clogs and falafel. And OK, maybe just a few pancakes, too. Ellen E Jones

Film choice

This Is Spinal Tap, 1:45am, BBC Two

If you’re nervous about the sequel (yes, one is coming, and it’ll feature cameos by Paul McCartney and Elton John), soothe yourself with this broadcast of the original. Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer play a hapless British hard rock band slowly losing their marbles on tour in the US. But you knew that, because This Is Spinal Tap is one of the most celebrated comedies ever. Everyone will have their favourite moment, from Stonehenge to Saucy Jack. It has stood the test of time incredibly. Even if the sequel tanks, we’ll still have this. Stuart Heritage

Live sport

Tennis: Australian Open, 6am, Eurosport 1 & 2 Coverage of day seven’s third-round matches at Melbourne Park.

Premier League Football, 12.30pm, TNT Sports 1 Arsenal take on Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium. Brentford v Nottingham Forest follows on Sky Sports Main Event at 5pm.

Rugby Union: Investec Champions Cup, 1pm, TNT Sports 2 Harlequins v Ulster at the Twickenham Stoop. Saracens v Lyon Rugby is at 8pm on TNT 1.

Horseracing, 1.30pm, ITV1 Includes the Grade 1 Clarence House Chase at Ascot at 2.25pm, plus action from Haydock Park.

Boxing, 8pm, Sky Sports Main Event Natasha Jonas takes on Mikaela Mayer in the bout for the IBF World Welterweight Championship.