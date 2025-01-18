TV tonight: the return of more super-fun 90s games in Gladiators

Gladiators

5.50pm, BBC One

Contender, ready? Gladiators is back with some zhushing up: Hammer and Cyclone join the pack and there’s the return of super-fun original game Atlaspheres. First up are Nathan from Sunderland and Scott from Leicester, who is adamant his hearing loss won’t affect things. Hollie Richardson

Sarah Beeny’s New Life in the Country

6pm, Channel 4

This week, the renovator’s attention turns to the old dairy barn, which she wants to transform into a space that can benefit the whole community. After a visit to Dumfries House for an event, Beeny returns inspired to host a jazzy tea party in the building to celebrate a local charity’s birthday. HR

The Masked Singer

7pm, ITV1

So far, Teeth has chattered his way through Amarillo (it can’t be toothy former contestant Rob Beckett, can it?), Snail’s rendition of Espresso was far from slimy, Tattoo absolutely killed Murder on the Dancefloor, Kingfisher took flight with a lovely performance of Rainbow Connection, and Dressed Crab earned a round of a-claws with Lean on Me. As they take to the stage again for superheroes week, Tom Daley is the guest judge. HR

Our Tiny Islands

8pm, Channel 4

This nation-traversing series reaches the island of Rathlin, just off the coast of Northern Ireland and home to 150 people – though it’s the elusive Irish hare that ferry worker Tom finds most interesting. Then we’re off to Bryher in Scilly, where the local tradition of gig-racing remains afloat (just about). Ellen E Jones

Dart Kings

9pm, Sky Documentaries

Arrows of outrageous fortune: the last in the current run of this cheerfully beery look at the masters of the oche charts the career of Stoke-on-Trent colossus Phil “The Power” Taylor. His 90s rise to darts dominance coincided with a schism in the sport. But even more compelling is Taylor’s complex relationship with his mentor turned rival Eric Bristow. Graeme Virtue

North Shore

9.30pm, ITV1

The Sydney-set murder mystery created by Cold Feet’s Mike Bullen continues, with some decent gags leavening all the scenes of cops with lanyards staring intently at computers. UK detective Max (John Bradley) is still struggling to gel with his Aussie counterparts – and losing a key informant does little to endear him to DS Driscoll (Kirsty Sturgess). GV

Film choice

Back in Action, Netflix

Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx are the latest stars to try their luck at the spy couple game in Seth Gordon’s caper. Having fallen in love on the job, CIA operatives Emily and Matt fake their own deaths after she becomes pregnant. Fifteen years later, their suburban bliss with two kids is shattered when Belarusian baddies – and Andrew Scott’s suspicious MI6 agent – come looking for a key that opens the internet (or something). That MacGuffin sends the family off to the UK, and an encounter with Emily’s estranged mother, retired spy Ginny (Glenn Close). Simon Wardell

Live sport

Tennis: Australian Open, 8am, Eurosport 1 Coverage of third-round matches from Melbourne Park.

Championship Football: Cardiff v Swansea, 11am, Sky Sports Main Event Coverage of the south Wales derby at Cardiff City Stadium.

Champions Cup Rugby Union: Northampton v Munster, 3pm, Premier Sports 2 A group match, with Northampton hoping their No 10 Fin Smith returns from illness. Followed by Leinster v Bath at 5.20pm on Premier Sports 1.

Premier League Football: Arsenal v Aston Villa, 5pm, Sky Sports Main Event Preceded by Newcastle v Bournemouth at 11am on TNT Sports 1.