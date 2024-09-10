TV tonight: Ross Kemp is on the trail of the mafia in the UK

Ross Kemp: The Mafia and Britain

9pm, Sky History

Ross Kemp is back at it and this time is delving into the world of mafia bosses, capos and hitmen in the UK. He starts in London, with the story of Roberto Calvi, an Italian banker who, in 1982, was found hanging from scaffolding under Blackfriars Bridge, with bricks in his pockets. But there were many clues that strongly suggested it wasn’t suicide though the case is still officially unsolved. Hollie Richardson

Stories from the National Gallery

8pm, Sky Arts

There is no mention here of the discovery of donor John Sainsbury’s secret letter admitting he hated the Sainsbury Wing’s recently demolished columns in this two-parter going inside the National Gallery. Instead, Kate Bryan learns about the background to its artworks, starting with the paintings of late medieval and Renaissance Italy. HR

Waterloo Road

9pm, BBC One

The Manchester-set secondary school soap returns for another series with a new head in a new building and … er … where’s the staff room, Mr Casey? No sooner has the first bell rung, than the old issues begin to emerge: disgruntled teachers, bullied kids, funding shortfalls. Maybe local trust bigwig Steve Savage (Jason Manford) can help? Ellen E Jones

Colin from Accounts

10pm, BBC Two

Colin is back where he belongs, Gordon isn’t going to have a baby with another woman after all, and everything finally seems to be working out for him and Ashley. What could possibly go wrong for the new couple in this hit Aussie comedy? Well, Gordon’s slightly grotesque brother, Heavy, has come to stay and he has some stories to reveal … HR

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard

11.05pm, Channel 4

Those obsessed with true crime will likely already be aware of the toxic tale of the late Dee Dee Blanchard and the daughter she callously exploited. In this six-part series, Gypsy Rose – filmed seven years into a 10-year sentence in the US for second-degree murder – tells her side of the tragic story in the run-up to a parole hearing. Graeme Virtue

Trump v Harris: US Presidential Debate

1.30am, Channel 4

Matt Frei hosts this latest instalment in one of the oddest presidential races in recent history. The last time Donald Trump engaged in a debate, he looked almost coherent in contrast to Joe Biden. But Biden’s withdrawal has changed the tone of the US election completely. How will Trump fare against a younger, nimbler and more energised opponent? Phil Harrison