TV tonight: Who is The Serpent? Charles Sobhraj faces a real-life interrogation

Charles Sobhraj in The Real Serpent: Investigating a Serial Killer. Photograph: Channel 4

The Real Serpent: Investigating a Serial Killer

9pm, Channel 4

Charles Sobhraj – the suspected serial killer known as “The Serpent” – was released from prison in Nepal in 2022 after serving 19 years for murder. Now he faces psychological interrogations about murders that he had never been tried for in Thailand. In this intense three-part documentary series, two former Metropolitan police detectives and a leading forensic psychologist explore his childhood and motivation. The opening episode charts the scams and robberies he pulled in his 20s, then starts to re-examine what is believed to be his first murder. Hollie Richardson

The Hairy Bikers Go West

7pm, BBC Two

A lovely series ends with even more poignancy after Dave Myers’ death. In this – the last episode of the final food travelogue he made with fellow biker and best mate Si King – they reach Dorset and Devon, where they search for biltong and learn all about white rum. HR

Record On: The Specials – A Message to You

9pm, Sky Arts

To celebrate what would have been singer Terry Hall’s 65th birthday, this series takes a deep dive into the context surrounding the creation of the ska-punk landmark album The Specials – surely one of the greatest debuts of the pop era. How did a group of lads from Coventry so perfectly capture the zeitgeist of the UK’s racially divided, economically deprived late 70s/early 80s? Phil Harrison

Mary & George

9pm, Sky Atlantic

A very fleshy orgy, an outstandingly embarrassing court appearance and an intriguing play by Francis Bacon. This brilliantly addictive historical romp ramps up the drama as Mary plots and schemes to overthrow the Somersets before everything she and George have fought for is lost for ever. Kayleigh Dray

Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable

10pm, Dave

Omid Djalili, Joel Dommett and Lindsey Santoro join Mel and Lou to determine who has been the most badly behaved comedian. Among the outrages, Dommett’s confession that he pigged out on roast duck with red wine jus while his wife was giving birth in the next room takes some beating. Ali Catterall

The Dropout

10.40pm, BBC One

Amanda Seyfried rightfully picked up the best actress Emmy for her turn as self-made billionaire Elizabeth Holmes in this medical fraud drama, which first aired on Disney+. Holmes founded disgraced biotechnology company Theranos, and this week’s opener sees the young genius with huge ambitions drop out of Stanford University. HR